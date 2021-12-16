Sixers player grades: Joel Embiid returns, but it's a loss to the Heat

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a bad loss on the road when they hosted the Miami Heat. The Sixers were shorthanded in their previous loss as they were down both Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, but they welcomed both of them back to the starting lineup in this one.

Their return did not help much as the Sixers had themselves a rough night in a 101-96 loss to the Heat. They found themselves trailing a shorthanded Miami team–who didn’t have Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo–by as many as 19 in the first half and the lead then ballooned to 23 in the second half. The Sixers just could not find a rhythm in this one at all before rallying to tie it and then Miami’s Gabe Vincent knocked down a triple with 39.2 seconds left to put the Heat ahead for good.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 27 points and five assists, Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Tobias Harris added 24 points and five rebounds. The rest of the Sixers could not get into a rhythm outside of those three.

Here are the player grades following the loss:

Tyrese Maxey: B

The second-year guard had himself an impressive run in the second quarter when the Heat built a substantial lead. Maxey scored 10 straight points by himself and he took a stepback triple which are the type of shots the Sixers need him to take. His run helped the Sixers get back into the game a bit before the Heat knocked down another slew of triples. His Herculean effort in the second half was impressive for a kid so young and this is the type of game the Sixers hope he can continue to build off. He was huge in this one.

Seth Curry: D+

The sharpshooter had himself a tough night in this one. He couldn’t get going as Miami’s length seemed to bother him from the jump. He finally was able to get a clean look in the second quarter off transition and he was able to bury it, but there were a lot of missed opportunities for Curry. It seemed like he just did not have enough energy in this one to really get going.

Matisse Thybulle: D

Thybulle was active again on the defensive end, but he got screened a lot early which allowed Duncan Robinson to get open for triples. When Robinson gets going from deep for Miami, it makes a huge difference for their offense. While Thybulle did not quite have the same impact he normally does on defense, he couldn’t make up for it on the offensive end of the floor as he missed all five of his looks.

Tobias Harris: B-

Harris’ first couple of buckets in this one came off quick, decisive decisions. He caught it and went straight to the basket for a layup and then followed that up with a catch-and-shoot triple which is something that he has hesitated on so far this season. He had 15 points in the first half on nine shots and he knocked down two triples. He was able to get going due to his quick decision making as it allows him to get into a rhythm. He did not do so in the second half as it looked like he was allowing Maxey to get his looks. He has got to continue to be aggressive out on the floor at all times as he did a bit in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid: B

In his return from a right rib injury, the big fella was aggressive early and often. With the Heat missing Adebayo, he immediately went at Dewayne Dedmon and he did what he is supposed to do. He was aggressive in the paint, he was drawing fouls, and he looked more aggressive on the glass as well. There were a few instances where Dedmon would sneak past him, but for the most part, Embiid looked like himself out on the floor. This game was lost at the 3-point line where the Heat were much more effective than the Sixers.

Danny Green: C+

The veteran had a tough first half as he missed both of his triples and he picked up two fouls. He did knock down three triples in the second half in order to get the Sixers back into the game a bit when Miami built a big lead. He was also talking out there as well so that’s a big aspect for them.

Andre Drummond: D+

The backup big fella got called for two very questionable fouls early and then he got into it a bit with the officials. Heat big man Omer Yurtseven also outquicked him for a couple of rebounds and some buckets in his early minutes. Drummond was much better in the second half as Philadelphia worked their way back into it.

Paul Reed: D-

Reed only played five minutes, but he did not do well in those five minutes. He missed both of his shots, including airballing a triple, and he had a tough time on both ends. Reed didn’t get a look after halftime either.