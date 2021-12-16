ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers player grades: Joel Embiid returns, but it's a loss to the Heat

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZuTH_0dOCC4vH00
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a bad loss on the road when they hosted the Miami Heat. The Sixers were shorthanded in their previous loss as they were down both Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, but they welcomed both of them back to the starting lineup in this one.

Their return did not help much as the Sixers had themselves a rough night in a 101-96 loss to the Heat. They found themselves trailing a shorthanded Miami team–who didn’t have Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo–by as many as 19 in the first half and the lead then ballooned to 23 in the second half. The Sixers just could not find a rhythm in this one at all before rallying to tie it and then Miami’s Gabe Vincent knocked down a triple with 39.2 seconds left to put the Heat ahead for good.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 27 points and five assists, Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Tobias Harris added 24 points and five rebounds. The rest of the Sixers could not get into a rhythm outside of those three.

Here are the player grades following the loss:

Tyrese Maxey: B

The second-year guard had himself an impressive run in the second quarter when the Heat built a substantial lead. Maxey scored 10 straight points by himself and he took a stepback triple which are the type of shots the Sixers need him to take. His run helped the Sixers get back into the game a bit before the Heat knocked down another slew of triples. His Herculean effort in the second half was impressive for a kid so young and this is the type of game the Sixers hope he can continue to build off. He was huge in this one.

Seth Curry: D+

The sharpshooter had himself a tough night in this one. He couldn’t get going as Miami’s length seemed to bother him from the jump. He finally was able to get a clean look in the second quarter off transition and he was able to bury it, but there were a lot of missed opportunities for Curry. It seemed like he just did not have enough energy in this one to really get going.

Matisse Thybulle: D

Thybulle was active again on the defensive end, but he got screened a lot early which allowed Duncan Robinson to get open for triples. When Robinson gets going from deep for Miami, it makes a huge difference for their offense. While Thybulle did not quite have the same impact he normally does on defense, he couldn’t make up for it on the offensive end of the floor as he missed all five of his looks.

Tobias Harris: B-

Harris’ first couple of buckets in this one came off quick, decisive decisions. He caught it and went straight to the basket for a layup and then followed that up with a catch-and-shoot triple which is something that he has hesitated on so far this season. He had 15 points in the first half on nine shots and he knocked down two triples. He was able to get going due to his quick decision making as it allows him to get into a rhythm. He did not do so in the second half as it looked like he was allowing Maxey to get his looks. He has got to continue to be aggressive out on the floor at all times as he did a bit in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid: B

In his return from a right rib injury, the big fella was aggressive early and often. With the Heat missing Adebayo, he immediately went at Dewayne Dedmon and he did what he is supposed to do. He was aggressive in the paint, he was drawing fouls, and he looked more aggressive on the glass as well. There were a few instances where Dedmon would sneak past him, but for the most part, Embiid looked like himself out on the floor. This game was lost at the 3-point line where the Heat were much more effective than the Sixers.

Danny Green: C+

The veteran had a tough first half as he missed both of his triples and he picked up two fouls. He did knock down three triples in the second half in order to get the Sixers back into the game a bit when Miami built a big lead. He was also talking out there as well so that’s a big aspect for them.

Andre Drummond: D+

The backup big fella got called for two very questionable fouls early and then he got into it a bit with the officials. Heat big man Omer Yurtseven also outquicked him for a couple of rebounds and some buckets in his early minutes. Drummond was much better in the second half as Philadelphia worked their way back into it.

Paul Reed: D-

Reed only played five minutes, but he did not do well in those five minutes. He missed both of his shots, including airballing a triple, and he had a tough time on both ends. Reed didn’t get a look after halftime either.

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Confirms He's Fine After Rolling Ankle vs. Miami Heat

Just as he's done throughout his entire playing career, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continues to battle physical setbacks. Earlier this year, the All-Star center found himself questionable for several matchups after the first game of the season as he dealt with a sore knee after banging it on another player in the opener.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Instant observations: Zone defense flummoxes Sixers in loss to Heat

The Sixers lost a game-long battle against zone defense in their meeting with Miami, losing 101-96 at home in a game they will almost immediately want to have back. • Tyrese Maxey has been one of the only people consistently injecting fun into this Sixers season, so it felt fitting that his personal scoring run in the second quarter is what brought Philadelphia back to life after a miserable start. In need of a shot in the arm, the Sixers got exactly that from No. 0, who killed the Heat from all over the floor as Philadelphia made a run to make it interesting again.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers-Heat: Inexcusable loss, Matisse Thybulle’s struggles, Tyrese Maxey’s effort and more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 101-96 loss to the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Gabe Vincent torched the Sixers just like he torched Team USA while playing for the Nigeria in an international exhibition game this summer. On Wednesday, he got his fourth start of the NBA season due to Miami only having 10 available players. He responded by scoring a career-high 26 points while making 7 of 12 three-pointers. He was a game-best plus 21.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Sixers' Joel Embiid Wasn't Shocked By Kevin Durant's Late-Game Dominance

Brooklyn Nets fans in attendance at the Barclays Center on Thursday night made it apparent that they believe their team's top star is currently the best player in basketball. Every time Kevin Durant went to the free-throw line against the Philadelphia 76ers, the MVP chants rang through the arena. The...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Big games from Joel Embiid and Seth Curry go unrewarded in loss to Nets

Seeking to snap a two-game skid, the Philadephia 76ers traveled northbound for a duel with the COVID-ravaged Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. Just like Wednesday, though, they came out flat, spotting Brooklyn an 18-point halftime lead. But once again, they battled back, only to be undone by clutch shot-making from their opponent and lost 114-105. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid call out officials after loss to Nets

Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia Sixers call out the officials after a tough loss against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Seth Curry and Joel Embiid carried the load last night, scoring 29 and 32 points, respectively. However, the Sixers failed to stop Durant, who garnered 34 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists— icing the game in the fourth as the Nets won 114-105.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
People

Ayesha Curry 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen After He Sets 3-Pointer Record: 'You Did That'

Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy