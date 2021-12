After a Thursday with no high school basketball, there are plenty of games scheduled for Friday night (12/17) and Saturday (12/18). Oskaloosa has its first Little Hawkeye Conference home game of the season as the Indians boys and girls host Norwalk. Live coverage on KBOE-FM starts at 6; Wade Steinlage will call the girls’ game at 6:15 and the boys’ game around 7:40. Meanwhile, Sigourney plays at Montezuma Friday night. KMZN AM & FM and 103.9 FM will have live coverage starting at 5:45, with the girls’ game at 6 and the boys’ game around 7:30.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO