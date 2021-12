Scientists have identified a new Covid-19 lineage responsible for a number of recent Covid cases in South Africa, Australia and Canada that displays “many of the defining mutations of B.1.1.529 (Omicron) [but does] not have the full set. These cases also have “a number of their own unique mutations,” according to analysis posted on information sharing platform GitHub. The platform is widely used by top researchers to share data and information related to Covid-19. As a result of those similarities and differences with the original Omicron, which was first identified about two weeks ago, the new sequence is being called BA.2,...

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO