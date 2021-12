CEO and Founder of QA Madness. Leading a team of specialists who help companies globally deliver better digital products and experiences. A regular C student is the perfect example of a person with an entrepreneurial mindset. How so? Believe it or not, I mean it in a good way. Most C students are great at crisis management. They need to manage to keep up with the studying process enough to pass the tests. They are less likely to be disappointed with getting a lower grade, but they bother just enough to pass the tests.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO