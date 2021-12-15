ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Gardenswartz & Friends (near LA)

 4 days ago

In alley between 3rd St. Promenade & 4th St. Come laugh the night away with Noah Gardenswartz, (writer for...

The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Mendelsohn, Universal TV Land Dramas at NBC, CBS

Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn has set a pair of drama projects at broadcast networks. Mendelsohn, whose eponymous production company is based at Universal Television, will executive produce a legal thriller called Honor at NBC and a crime drama titled Body Farm at CBS. Universal TV is producing both, and Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, her partner at Carol Mendelsohn Productions, will be executive producers. Honor, which has a script commitment from NBC, is based on a Swedish series (Heder) and follows four brilliant, brash legal minds who push the limits in fighting for underdogs, the disenfranchised and the powerless. The thriller will delve...
Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse (near LA)

Comedy is all about timing, so what happens when a classic sketch is made four times as long? At Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse performers are given scripts to famous sketches from comedy history to act out on the spot. Once they get to the last page they will have to start improvising to keep the sketch going for an additional 15 minutes. What would the “More Cowbell” sketch look like if it just kept going and going? What does a 20-minute version of Lazy Sunday sound like? Probably much worse.
FanSided

Is a new episode of NCIS: LA on tonight? (December 5)

Sunday night programming is seeing a bit of a change for a few weeks. NCIS: LA Season 13 won’t have new episodes for a while. The bad news is NCIS: LA isn’t going to air a new episode tonight. We’re going a while without a new episode of the series, and we won’t get another one in 2021.
Sister (The Return Of!) (near LA)

Is an improvised comedy show featuring Mike Castle and Joey Greer. It’s their first show back so it’s going to be crazy. You gotta be there.
Sheng Wang
Anna Seregina: Work in Prog Rehearsal (in LA)

As of today, Anna Seregina doesn’t have a description for this show – which, ultimately, is the true description of this show. It will be developed over the course of three rehearsals and contain elements of clown, character, non-stand-up, tastefully consulting LiveJournal, brain hemorrhaging, asking her therapist, “is this ok?” as well as classic stand-up.
Baby Wants Candy (in LA)

Baby Wants Candy is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed comedy ensembles in the world. The group has performed more than 3,000 completely improvised musicals to thousands of fans from Chicago to New York to Singapore to Scotland. Entirely based on audience suggestion and accompanied by a full band, the show is a roller-coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed dance numbers, rhyming verses and witty, jaw-dropping comedy. Each performance is the opening and closing night of that performance. BWC has performing casts in Chicago (Apollo Theater), Los Angeles (UCB) and New York (UCB) and tours internationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MEGA64 LIVE: LAST LAUGH (in LA)

Mega64 is a webseries and comedy troupe created by Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield, formed in 2003. They’re now touring all over!. ALL GUESTS MUST PRESENT A PHYSICAL AND ACTIVE STATE ID OR PASSPORT SEATED EVENT – SEATS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE Per LA County health guidelines, The Regent Theatre DTLA requires that all guests wear masks inside the venue. We also require that our guests show proof of full vaccination. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the aforementioned regulations. The health and safety of our fans, artists, and staff is of utmost importance to us.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Will You Accept This Rose! Arden’s Bachelorette Birthday! (in LA)

The Bachelor super fan Arden Myrin along with Bachelor-obsessed celebrity guests discuss the latest The Bachelor episode: tears, fantasy suites, and making sweet, sweet, love on the GREATEST COMEDY FRANCHISE OF ALL TIME- The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. FANTASY! VICTORY! SUCCESS!! AMERICA!!! BONE ZONE!!!. With Special Guests.. WELLS...
PARADISE, CA
Pick of the Day: Chatterbox Comedy Night-Return of (near LA) 12/26

Leading up to lockdown, one of LA’s very best shows was actually a bit of a trip from Los Angeles proper. In the humble streets of Covina, since 2010, The Chatterbox has housed a beloved weekly show (and weekly open mic) that was heralded so much for its energy and vibe that it was worth the drive from WeHo/Silverlake/DTLA/Highland Park to 943 N. Citrus Ave.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pick of the Day: Alice Hamilton Taping (in LA) 12/8

We are grateful that for a good portion of 2021 that we’ve gotten to actually watch enough good ol’ live, in-person comedy that we’ve had a chance to see and discover comedy folks that we haven’t had a chance to ever see. It should come as no surprise, but that’s one of absolute favorite things to do and part of the reason why we watch several hours of live comedy every night of the week.
Score (in LA)

Comedian and cinephile Emmy Harrington presents a blockbuster evening where film, comedy and dance collide. NYC’s sharpest cultural voices take the stage to discuss classic cinema and popcorn pleasers as Emmy Harrington (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) brings each film’s score to life THROUGH DANCE. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll never hear the words Hans Zimmer the same way again.
Catsby (in LA)

CATSBY IS BACK! For all my new clown friends, Catsby is a show Chad Damiani created over a decade ago. At first, it was a traditional indie improv show, but — as he evolved as a performer — it became a super-sized laboratory for clown and experimental comedy. It’s also a show that strives to highlight new voices and give them a chance to perform (and learn) from more seasoned players.
Hollywood Improv Comedy Lab (in LA)

Masks are required for entry and any time guests are not seated at their table. Proof of full vaccination required for each member of the party.
Noah Britton Presents: Jo Firestone (in NYC)

Jo Firestone stars as Sarah on Joe Pera Talks with You on Adult Swim. She just released a standup special called ‘Good Timing’ on Peacock, wherein she trained senior citizens to do standup during the pandemic. Brad Evans & Nick Ciarelli are online pranksters who created 2019’s viral...
Faded (in LA)

Faded Comedy is BACK, Los Angeles! Faded Comedy is a weekly comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and beyond. Join us each Friday for a new crop of fantastic comics. Show is BYOB so come prepared! (There’s a CVS down the street if you don’t)
Under the Tree with Jackie Beat (in LA)

Yes, the undisputed queen of crass Christmas carols is full of the holiday spirit and more lit than that annoying neighbor’s house! And it’s all because she’s just so damn happy to be back with her first nativity-knockin’, Santa-smackin’, menorah-manglin’ LIVE holiday show in over 2 years!
Lovett or Leave It (in LA)

It’s getting cold in Los Angeles, so Lovett or Leave It is moving indoors! Take a deep dive into what the hell is going on in the news, laugh along with his hilarious guests, and do it all IRL. Don’t worry, your couch will be there when you get back.
LOS ANGELES, CA

