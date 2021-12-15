Noah Gardenswartz & Friends (near LA)

Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn has set a pair of drama projects at broadcast networks.
Mendelsohn, whose eponymous production company is based at Universal Television, will executive produce a legal thriller called Honor at NBC and a crime drama titled Body Farm at CBS. Universal TV is producing both, and Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, her partner at Carol Mendelsohn Productions, will be executive producers.
Honor, which has a script commitment from NBC, is based on a Swedish series (Heder) and follows four brilliant, brash legal minds who push the limits in fighting for underdogs, the disenfranchised and the powerless. The thriller will delve...
