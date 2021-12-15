ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

colville.wa.us
 4 days ago

Www.colville.wa.us is using a security service for protection...

www.colville.wa.us

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle99.com

How To Receive December Stimulus Checks Of $600 And $1,100 Being Sent Out

December stimulus check payments of $600 and $1,100 are on the way and will make Eligible California Citizens Christmas a little more pleasant. Sun.com reports that the latest tranche of stimulus dole-outs started on November 29, and the last payments are expected to be sent by December 17. This week,...
INCOME TAX
kvta.com

Mental Competency Issues Halt Criminal Proceeding Against Ventura Man

Update--A judge halted criminal proceedings Wednesday against a Ventura man who is accused of having what the authorities characterized as "inappropriate conversations" with students on the Ventura High School campus. The judge took that action after the defense attorney for 29-year-old Dylan Thoele declared a doubt as to his client's...
VENTURA, CA
Times Gazette

City approves pay schedule

New wages for the city’s non-union employees were approved and updates on several city projects, including the proposed Marriott Hotel, were given at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting. The ordinance approving new compensation for the non-union employees also repealed all previous legislation regarding compensation for non-union employees effective...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
WKHM

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney got his first taste of public comment at his first full City Council meeting on Tuesday. Mahoney told WKHM he was not surprised but still disappointed by the racial overtones…. Mahoney told WKHM he will not tolerate that type of personal attack not related to the...
JACKSON, MI
Salem News Online

Perry trustee retiring

SALEM — Perry Township Trustees said their goodbyes and offered good wishes to one of their own Monday as Trustee Don Rudibaugh attended his last scheduled meeting on the board. “I’ve really enjoyed it. Thank you to my family and friends who all supported me,” Rudibaugh said.
SALEM, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Logbook

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 6-13, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Jose Augilar-Madriz, 42, Fort Valley, housed for U.S....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
mcphersonweeklynews.com

City approves budget amendment

By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—The City of McPherson has approved the 2021 amended budget. They held a budget hearing during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning. No public comment was made during the public hearing. With the amended budget approved by commissioners, it will be submitted to the state. In 2021, the Kansas Legislature […]
MCPHERSON, KS
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

West Richland Police Department

The city of West Richland has completed its $12.3 million police station on a five-acre site at the former Tri-City Raceway, 7920 W. Van Giesen St. The new station includes a 20,500-square-foot main building and a 2,750-square-foot outbuilding,. The main building features space for police administration, patrol, records, investigations, animal...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
darnews.com

Estate Kearney

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RICHARD CARL KEARBEY, Decedent. On 03-DEC-2021, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed personal representative of the estate of RICHARD CARL KEARBEY, decedent by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Butler County, Missouri. The name, business address of the personal representative is:
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Cameron City Council Meeting

CAMERON- During the Cameron City Council’s regular meeting Monday, the members plan on discussing the CDBG COVID Grant. Along with this, the council will be finishing up business concerning the service lines and feral cats. The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Cameron City Hall.
CAMERON, MO
TribTown.com

Side-by-side ordinance voted down

A type of off-road vehicle will not see street legality in Seymour after an ordinance brought to the Seymour City Council was voted down 1-6 on Monday. Seymour resident Joe Wright came to the council in September to request street legality for side-by-sides, which are four-wheel off-road vehicles with seats that allow riders to sit next to each other.
SEYMOUR, IN
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates Realtors®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Arrests — December 17

Charging information is obtained from the Hancock County Jail. If you have questions about a charge listed here, call the sheriff’s department at 317-477-1147. Christopher Mark Beaty, 35, 2800 block of North Franklin Street, Greenfield, failure to appear. Christopher Adam Pleasant, 51, 500 block of South Main Street, Fortville,...
GREENFIELD, IN
Portsmouth Times

Mayor Johnson bids farewell

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth Mayor and 3rd Ward councilperson Kevin E. Johnson bid farewell to residents, city workers, and fellow members of council Monday night. Johnson is a long serving councilperson who was selected as Mayor after the resignation of Jim Kalb in 2018. Johnson chose not to run for reelection in the 2021 election. Councilman-elect Andy Cole will fill his seat in January.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
freedom929.com

COUNCIL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved all accounts payable as presented : approved the Tax Levy ordinance for fiscal year 2022 with no increases included : agreed to accept proposals for liability, property, workers’ compensation, auto, and miscellaneous insurance coverages for 2022 from the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management group : agreed to apply for a FEMA grant to purchase equipment for the Olney Fire Department : accepted the $5,800 bid from Trenton Gray to demolish the property at 1126 East Butler Street : approved an additional IMRF payment worth $65,000 : approved the appointments of Brandt Patterson to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners and Sharon Behnke to the Tree Board : and after a short closed session to discuss real property and personnel, the Council approved an ordinance for slight increases of the wage rates for Paid-on-Call Firefighters, for all Part-Time Employees, and for all Summer Recreation Employees : with the December 27th, 2021, meeting cancelled by the Council, the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be January 10th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
richardsontoday.com

New City Manager Announced

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the Richardson City Council appointed Deputy City Manager Don Magner to the position of City Manager effective March 1, 2022. The appointment comes one week after City Manager Dan Johnson announced plans to retire effective Feb. 28, 2022. Magner has worked for the City...
RICHARDSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy