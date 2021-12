Weston Faulkner may be a resident of Dartmouth, but the tornadoes that touched down in Mayfield, Kentucky over the weekend hit a little too close to home for him. His parents were born and raised in Graves County, just outside of Mayfield. Although he’s called the SouthCoast home for nearly a decade, a piece of Kentucky will always be in his heart.

