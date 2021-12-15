California Merlot Makes Its Case

The following post is republished in partnership with USC Libraries. For as long as Basque shepherds tended the flocks of Southern California, a seasonal rhythm governed their work. Every spring, as the lowland valleys browned, they would drive their flocks into the greener pastures of the San Gabriel Mountains. Up they would climb until, as summer peaked, they reached the highest alpine meadows. Then began the slow descent of autumn, leaving behind them a wake of pulverized soil, burnt ponderosas and denuded slopes. As Jean Tihista, a 34-year-old native of the Pyrenees, drove his 3,000 sheep into the Sierra Madre high country in the summer of 1893, he might not have considered how his annual rhythm threatened the irrigation-based society of the valleys below.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO