California State

California Merlot Makes Its Case

By Kim Marcus
winespectator.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Merlot may not get as much attention as their Napa Valley counterpart, Cabernet Sauvignon. But recent releases from Napa Valley show the power of California Merlot, offering rich and well-structured wines. Get...

www.winespectator.com

