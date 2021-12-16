ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Ex-Husker Armstrong joins North Star's staff as offensive coordinator

By Lincoln Journal Star
thecutoffnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln North Star's football players need a scouting report on their new offensive coordinator, they won't have to look far. There are plenty of highlights...

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#Lincoln North Star#Navigators
profootballnetwork.com

When is Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders eligible for the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award this season. Jackson State University won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021. Shedeur, JSU, and their head coach Deion Sanders won National Signing Day on Wednesday. With the news of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the attention now shifts to how long we will see Sanders and Hunter on the same college football field together. When is Sanders — Hunter’s new quarterback — eligible for the NFL Draft?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy