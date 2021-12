OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Oak Hill area of Fayette County is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase across two counties. On Monday, December 6, 2021, Corporal A.G. Shrewsbury, of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was on a DUI patrol in the Mount Hope area when he saw a car, reportedly driven by Kyle Slaughter, driving north on Route 16 at a speed of 85 miles per hour while in a 55 miles per hour zone.

