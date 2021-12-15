ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bolton misses out on £16m levelling-up grant after email mishap

By Weronika Strzyżyńska
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrAg3_0dOBwuaH00
Bolton Town Hall. The £16m would have been put toward a £250m redevelopment project in Crompton Place. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Bolton council has admitted it missed the deadline to apply for a £16m levelling-up grant because of an email mishap.

This year the council was making two separate bids, which had to be submitted by noon on 18 June.

The £4.8bn levelling up fund has been set up by central government for investing in local infrastructure that “improve everyday life across the UK”, such as town centre regeneration and better public transport.

While Bolton council’s first £20m bid for a new medical college was submitted successfully, its second £16m bid for the renovation of a town centre development was not because it failed to send all the necessary documents before the deadline, Manchester Evening News reported.

“Both bids involved collating many separate documents and third-party letters of support and unfortunately we did not receive all necessary signed documents until that morning [on 18 June],” said Gerry Brough, one of the officials responsible for the application, during a council meeting on Monday.

“At the point of submission, it became apparent that file size limitations on the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government server meant that both bids had to be broken down into four separate parts so they could be attached to four separate emails,” he added. This led to the second bid being submitted after the deadline.

Brough stressed that there was no guarantee that the town centre bid would have been accepted, had it been correctly submitted before the deadline.

The council said it was not told the missed deadline was the reason why the bid had failed until October, when central government informed it that the application was rejected.

Nic Peel, the council opposition Labour leader, called the situation “a very costly mess”.

The £16m would have been put toward a £250m redevelopment project in Crompton Place, which was granted planning permission last year. The project includes the demolition of the current shopping centre and the building of a new one.

The council has been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Year of delays: how UK government services seized up in the Covid crisis

Year-long waits for driving licences, long delays to register a property purchase, or gain a tax rebate a birth certificate – 2021 could well go down as the year government systems stopped working as they should. Maybe it was inevitable in a pandemic that service levels would suffer. However, the failure of successive governments to properly invest in technology has been horribly exposed over the past 12 months. This is where it went most wrong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Asylum seeker employment ban should be lifted, says government’s migration advisory body

The ban on work for asylum seekers in the UK should be lifted, the government’s migration advisory body has said, one week after the Home Office concluded that the policy should remain.In its annual report, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) calls on ministers to review the policy, saying there was “clear evidence” of the “harm” the employment ban causes, and “little evidence” that it was aware of that it provides significant benefits.Currently, asylum seekers in the UK are banned from working. Those who have been waiting for a decision for more than 12 months can apply for the right to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levelling#Infrastructure#Uk#Crompton Place#Manchester Evening News#Labour
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government urged to ‘hammer out’ hospitality deal as socialising discouraged

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of “eating out to help out” in the US while businesses struggle at home.Wes Streeting said the Chancellor should “get himself on a flight back and get a grip on the situation” amid reports that he is in California on an official trip.The shadow health secretary urged the Government to “hammer out a deal to help hospitality” as business leaders expressed concerns over calls for people to consider limiting their social contacts around Christmas.Health minister Gillian Keegan insisted on Thursday that there are still measures in place to help businesses through the pandemic.But Labour said...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Environment Agency wins appeal over landfill site case

The Environment Agency has won a Court of Appeal challenge over a Staffordshire landfill site accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening the life of a five-year-old boy.Rebecca Currie, who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme took legal action against the regulator of the site on behalf of her son, Mathew Richards, due to concerns over his health.Lawyers representing Mathew said there is a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of the quarry, arguing that hydrogen sulphide emissions are affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.The High Court was told in August that Mathew is a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

EU nationals kept in dark by DWP over why benefits were suspended, charity says

An EU citizen who has pleaded for answers for several months over why his benefits were suspended is feared to have been evicted just over a week before Christmas while he falls further into debt.Pietor – not his real name – said that he has had no choice but to borrow money after his Universal Credit (UC) payments were suspended in August with no specific reason given by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).The 31-year-old has lived in the UK since 2015 and has worked as a kitchen assistant. He was put on furlough at the beginning of the...
WORLD
The Independent

What is an NHS Covid pass and when do I need to use it?

The last phase of the UK government’s current “Plan B” social restrictions for England to tackle the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus came into effect on Wednesday when NHS Covid passes were made mandatory in certain settings. Following the return of compulsory mask-wearing in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship and on public transport and orders to work from home, members of the public are now required to produce an NHS Covid Pass in exchange for entry to crowded venues.The pass, presenting proof of your vaccination status and/or proof of a negative test result, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Frost resigns immediately citing concerns over Government’s ‘direction of travel’

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned “with immediate effect” as he told Boris Johnson that building a new relationship with the EU would be a “long-term task”.Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week with an agreement to leave in January.But in a letter to the PM released on Saturday evening, he said that he was “disappointed that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect”.Lord Frost...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Go out, catch Covid, ignore the science. Or trust in Chris Whitty

You can tell who the country trusts. People no longer look at Boris Johnson on TV and ask themselves why is this liar lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way of interacting. Deceit is his default setting. It’s not just the past that is a foreign country; it’s also the present. Truth and Boris have never been on speaking terms. So when Chris Whitty and the prime minister hold a press conference together, there’s only one person to whom the country is listening.
SCIENCE
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As Omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

83K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy