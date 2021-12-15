ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qantas forecasts $1.1 billion loss in 'worst' half year

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — Australian national carrier Qantas is forecasting a loss of more than 1.1 billion Australian dollars (US$790 million) in July-December in what its chief executive, Alan Joyce, called one of the worst periods of the entire pandemic. In a notice to the Australian Stock Exchange on...

