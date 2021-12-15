ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Owner of Leashed Dog Injured in Loose Dog Attack Speaks Out

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

The owner of a dog on a leash that...

southdallas.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero. Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.
BOWLER, WI
news9.com

Family Speaks Out After 4-Year-Old Mauled By Dog

The family of the Tecumseh boy who lost his arm in a brutal dog attack said the four-year-old was unable to keep his arm. Axel's great aunt provided an update on how the boy’s condition. She said family members were with Axel when the attack took place. She described...
TECUMSEH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Leash
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
phl17.com

22-year-old beaten to death by her father, police say

New Jersey (WPHL)– Police are searching for a man who is being accused of killing his own daughter in South Jersey. The incident happened Monday morning at the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to authorities. According to police, 22-year-old, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten inside...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] O-Block Member ARoy Shot and Killed On FB Live

A viral video that has been circulating around the internet shows O-Block member Aroy aka Munna Mond shot and killed after winning a fight in Chicago’s notorious O-Block neighborhood. He was only 23 years old. Aroy, who’s real name is James Johnson, can be seen on the Facebook Live...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Man Killed Allegedly By Same Suspects Who Shot Officer Keona Holley Speaks Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of Justin Johnson, the man allegedly murdered by the same men who shot Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, is speaking out to let people know he was a good and hard-working man who should not have died this way. Johnson, who was 38, was a son. “He was just a young man trying to make it in this wicked, wicked world,” said Justina Lawrence, his mother. He was a brother. “He was one of the goofiest people you would ever meet,” said Dionna Agbelese, his sister. “He was always trying to put smiles on people’s faces.” He was also a...
BALTIMORE, MD
newschain

‘Bad weed trip’ killer cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter

A cannabis user who stabbed, strangled and ran over his partner during a psychotic episode has been cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter. Jake Notman inflicted more than 30 stab wounds on 25-year-old university student Lauren Bloomer after eating a cannabis brownie at their home in Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Friday November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy