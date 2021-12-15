ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Selling Tampa' Season 2? Cast Weighs In on What They'd Like to See (Exclusive)

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers ahead! If you've yet to finish binging season 1 of Netflix's Selling Tampa, bookmark for later or proceed with caution. . With all eight episodes of Selling Tampa's debut season easily consumed in a day, viewers are sure to be hungry for more. While Netflix has yet to announce plans for...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Who is Cho on Selling Tampa and what's his Instagram?

Cho is one of Colony’s clients on Netflix’s new real estate series Selling Tampa, the spin-off of much-loved reality drama Selling Sunset. We found him on Instagram, as requested by many viewers…. The all-Black, all-woman cast are making history in the realtor world, as they show properties worth...
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
NFL
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Allure Realty on Netflix's Selling Tampa and is it a real brokerage?

Netflix is bringing out the big guns in 2021 with new series including Twentysomethings: Austin, Selling Tampa as well as many Christmas specials. Selling Sunset was such a success on Netflix that now, the show has been replicated but in another part of the USA. While Chrishell, Maya and Christine are doing their thing, there’s another brokerage in Tampa, Florida that’s making a killing in the property game.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Juggling#Selling Tampa#Allure Realty#Serenity
realitytitbit.com

Who is Juawana on Selling Tampa and what's her age?

Juawana is one of the cast members on Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa. While she keeps herself busy selling listings on the Netflix series, fans are eager to find out her background, age and husband. The series hit the platform on December 15th, showing viewers the behind-the-scenes success of all-woman,...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Selling Tampa’ Cast Insists They’re ‘Different’ From ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars — But Did Jason Oppenheim Give Them Advice?

Passing the torch? The cast of Selling Tampa is paving their own way — but they did learn a thing or two from the Selling Sunset stars. “We’re totally different from Selling Sunset,” Allure Realty owner Sharelle Rosado exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 16, while promoting the new Netflix series. “[We’re] different type[s] of personalities. We’re controlling Florida. We’re all about selling Tampa.”
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Spin-Off Selling Tampa Trailer Is Here Showcasing An All-Black, All-Female Cast

If you’ve already binge-watched all of season 4 of Selling Sunset, don’t worry. Netflix has plenty of real estate reality TV drama headed your way. Surely, there’s a fifth season of Selling Sunset right around the corner, and then there’s also its recently announced spinoff, “Selling the OC.” But even sooner, as in this month, […] The post Selling Sunset Spin-Off Selling Tampa Trailer Is Here Showcasing An All-Black, All-Female Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Netflix's Selling Tampa cast, Alexis, Rena and co

Following the huge success of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the streaming service is back with a brand new series based in a fresh location of Tampa, Florida. Selling Tampa dropped on Netflix on December 15th and features a group of smart, strong women who run Allure Realty. From selling houses...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
WHAS 11

'Selling Tampa' Cast Answers Burning Season 1 Questions: Did Rena Start a Brokerage? Is Alexis Back at Allure?

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished binging all of Netflix's Selling Tampaseason 1, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. Selling Tampa certainly understood the assignment. Selling Sunset's east coast spinoff doesn't live in its sister show's shadow; instead, the ladies of Allure Realty carve out a space in the binge-able TV universe for themselves with a breakout debut season that is sure to leave viewers with a few questions. Well, ET is here to (hopefully) answer those queries... or at least fill in a gap or two. Read on to see how the cast -- Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Tennille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Rena Frazier, Karla Giogrio and Colony Reeves -- feel about the season that was... and what's happened since cameras went down.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Selling Tampa season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big release on Netflix today, can you expect a Selling Tampa season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end already?. We should point out here what feels to be obvious: Netflix definitely wants more of this show. Think about how this is an offshoot of Selling Sunset, which is one of their most-popular reality series. We’ve seen with The Real Housewives on Bravo the benefits to having a number of different spin-offs of the same concept, as it allows you to have programming close to year-round. Since Netflix premieres most of their episodes all at once, that makes something like this all the more essential.
TAMPA, FL
justjaredjr.com

'Bunk'd' Heads to Wild West For Season 6, Casts New Stars!

Say goodbye to Camp Kikiwaka and get ready for a whole new Bunk’d!. It was just announced that the Disney Channel series will be back for a sixth season, and they will be heading to the wild west and set up at a dude ranch. Miranda May (Lou), Trevor...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'And Just Like That' Cast Reacts to That Major Premiere Death (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That. And just like that, the shocking death in the Sex and the City revival became the biggest talk of the town. On Thursday, And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max, with fans eager to catch up with New York's most stylish and hard-working women. What they didn't expect was to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack. ET spoke with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King about their thoughts on the unexpected death.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Discovery+ Sets Premiere Date for ‘Selling the Hamptons,’ a Sequel to Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ (Exclusive)

Discovery+ has set the premiere date for “Selling the Hamptons,” which is essentially a continuation of canceled Netflix series “Million Dollar Beach House.” The Discovery, Inc.-owned streaming service also finalized the *new* show’s *Season 1* trailer. TheWrap can exclusively reveal both this morning. “Selling the...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'With Love' Star Emeraude Toubia on 'Breaking Barriers' With Latinx Rom-Com Series (Exclusive)

Television has brought viewers many dysfunctional, hilarious and admirable families, but none like the Diaz family. Family knows no boundaries and that's what With Love is all about. This multi-holiday rom-com series introduces an eclectic familia navigating the highs and lows of love during the holidays. And as Emeraude Toubia tells ET, With Love is "breaking barriers" with Latinx representation, while still preserving the cultural authenticity -- and bringing the laughs.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy