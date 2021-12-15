'Selling Tampa' Season 2? Cast Weighs In on What They'd Like to See (Exclusive)

Following its big release on Netflix today, can you expect a Selling Tampa season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end already?. We should point out here what feels to be obvious: Netflix definitely wants more of this show. Think about how this is an offshoot of Selling Sunset, which is one of their most-popular reality series. We’ve seen with The Real Housewives on Bravo the benefits to having a number of different spin-offs of the same concept, as it allows you to have programming close to year-round. Since Netflix premieres most of their episodes all at once, that makes something like this all the more essential.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO