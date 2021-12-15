ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 Next Generation Players: How to Get Next Gen Player Item Pack & Why You’ve Not Received It

By Chris Jecks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22’s latest batch of special cards has arrived with the ‘Next Generation Player’ promo. This celebrates football’s brightest young talents, with their cards based on a defining moment in their career so far. Even better, all FIFA 22 players will receive one of these cards for free. Chances are then,...

