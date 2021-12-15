ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NNSA Removes F/A-18F Super Hornet From Nuclear Bomb Fact Sheet

By Hans Kristensen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has quietly removed the F/A-18F Super Hornet from its B61-12 nuclear bomb fact sheet. No public explanation has been offered for why the aircraft was removed or added in the first place. The F/A-18F was added to a “November 2021” fact sheet published...

The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Why '5th-generation-minus' is the future of fighter jets

For all its struggles, the F-35 has proven its value and is here to stay. But the F-35 is pricey, and it's not suited for all the missions the US Air Force does. To do everything it needs to do, the Air Force will need jets between fourth- and fifth-generation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

NNSA’s Role in the Biden Nuclear Posture Review

John R. Harvey, NNSA’s Role in the Biden Nuclear Posture Review, No. 510, December 6, 2021. John R. Harvey is former Principal Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs and former Director, Policy Planning Staff of the National Nuclear Security Administration. His comments below were delivered at a webinar sponsored by the Advanced Nuclear Weapons Alliance and the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on November 18, 2021.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

NATO Will Not Let Russia Dictate Its Military Posture, Germany Says

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) - NATO will discuss Russia's security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance's military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set out a list...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
Reuters

NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania - Der Spiegel

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - NATO's top general has suggested the alliance should establish a military presence in Bulgaria and Romania following Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Saturday. It said the proposals made by Tod Wolters, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, would...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
AFP

Western coalition in Syria shoots down menacing drone

A drone that threatened a base with US and partner forces in southern Syria was shot down by a British fighter jet with the Western anti-Islamic State coalition, the Pentagon said Thursday. The US Central Command said that two "unmanned aerial systems"  had flown toward the Al-Tanf desert garrison near the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan late Tuesday. "As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the Al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down," said Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command. The second drone was not attacked and "likely left the area," Urban said in a statement.
MILITARY
Aviation Week

Defense Bill Gives Boeing’s F/A-18 Production a Boost

Boeing is taking an “hour-by- hour” look at the future of its F/A-18E/F production line, which has been bolstered by the newly passed 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that adds Super Hornets to the U.S. Navy that service leaders did not want. The 12 additional Block III Super Hornets...
INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Congress Cancels Second Iron Dome Order for US Army

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend. Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries. Congress, however,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

The Navy is testing this adorable sailboat drone

As the U.S. Navy continues to figure out how unmanned drones will play into the future of the fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operational testing Sunday of a sailboat-style drone. The sensor-packed Saildrone Explorer being tested in the Gulf of Aqaba off Jordan could provide the Navy with...
MILITARY

