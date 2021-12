WGN Radio has extended their contract with morning drive host Bob Sirott. Beginning January 3, Bob Sirott will be heard weekdays from 6am to 10am. "We are delighted to announce that Chicago's Very Own Bob Sirott and his uniquely entertaining morning show will continue to be heard on Chicago's Very Own WGN Radio 720. Bob has been an iconic voice in Chicago since 1973 and we're fortunate to have his voice and talent as we head into our 100th year and beyond," said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Boyle.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO