Amy Brown, co-host of the syndicated country radio program “The Bobby Bones Show” and host of the 4 Things with Amy Brown podcast, is adding another show to The Amy Brown Podcast Network. Here After with Megan Devine is a weekly podcast guiding listeners through what to do when life goes horribly wrong. In each episode, Devine -- who is a best-selling author, psychotherapist, and grief advocate with over 20 years of experience – shares her approach to grief. The show aims to open a conversation about the limits of conventional approaches to loss.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO