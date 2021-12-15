ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

RAB Presents ''How To Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever''

Radio Online
 4 days ago

As part of RAB's Business Accelerated initiative, RAB will kick off the new year with "How To Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever" part one and part two. This two-part presentation will help arm broadcasters with tips from fellow broadcasters on how to better plan and be prepared for the new...

news.radio-online.com

Radio Online

Albright and O'Malley and Brenner Present Pre-CRS Seminar

Country radio consultants Mike O'Malley, Becky Brenner and Kenny Jay have announced their 28th annual Pre-CRS seminar on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Nashville's Omni Hotel from 8:30-11:30am. The A&O&B team will present the first highlights from their 17th annual online perceptual Country P1's study, "Roadmap 2022." The event will also feature sessions addressing the future of radio, topics facing country radio and personal growth. Guests will also enjoy a performance from recording artist Laci Kaye Booth.
MIKE O'MALLEY
Radio Online

Spotify Acquires Podcast Technology Platform Whooshkaa

Spotify has acquired Whooshkaa, an Australia-based podcast technology platform that gives independent creators, publishers, broadcasters and brands a cost effective, end-to-end platform to host, distribute, monetize and track on-demand audio. Whooshkaa offers radio broadcasters a specialized tool that makes it simple to turn their existing audio content into on-demand podcast content.
BUSINESS
Radio Online

Triton Digital Releases November 2021 U.S. Podcast Report

Triton Digital releases the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the November, 2021 reporting period (November 1-28). Yet again, Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 40.3 million Average Weekly Downloads and 11.1 million Average Weekly Users, followed by, NPR with 31.1 million Average Weekly Downloads and 6.8 million Average Weekly Users, and Audacy Podcast Network with 30.9 million Average Weekly Downloads and 9.1M Average Weekly Users.
ECONOMY
Radio Online

WGN Extends Contract for Morning Man Bob Sirott

WGN Radio has extended their contract with morning drive host Bob Sirott. Beginning January 3, Bob Sirott will be heard weekdays from 6am to 10am. "We are delighted to announce that Chicago's Very Own Bob Sirott and his uniquely entertaining morning show will continue to be heard on Chicago's Very Own WGN Radio 720. Bob has been an iconic voice in Chicago since 1973 and we're fortunate to have his voice and talent as we head into our 100th year and beyond," said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Boyle.
CHICAGO, IL
Radio Online

Audacy El Zol 107.9 Raises $196K for Children's Miracle Network

Audacy raised over $196,000 for Children's National Hospital, part of the Children's Miracle Network, during El Zol 107.9's (WLZL-FM) "Radiotón de Children's National" in Washington D.C. The amount donated during the 14th annual radiothon brought the overall fundraising total to over $5.1 million since 2008. "It's amazing to witness...
CHARITIES
Radio Online

Free Country Holiday Programming: A Really Rowdy Christmas

Rowdy Yates is offering up "A Really Rowdy Christmas" featuring favorite classic country Christmas tunes, holiday standards and silly songs for the season, too. Rowdy will be joined by some of America's favorite radio personalities and will also include the voices of brave servicemen and women serving abroad. This 5-hour...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith is Getting ‘Subtle Signs from the Universe’

We bring you a daily musing from NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renee Felice Smith. She’s definitely on quirky brand with this one. The actress who played fan-favorite Nell Jones has a way of spotting those “make you go hmmm” moments in the most unusual spots. She played an intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. And she pointed out something that the cosmos may be telling her. She found such wisdom in a benign, blinking highway sign.
CELEBRITIES
