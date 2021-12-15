1440 Vista Lane #D

1st Floor split 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom...Elm Model Apartment with fireplace, patio, hard surface flooring with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Fully Renovated 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments in Prime Wheaton Location close to expressways, restaurants and shopping! You'll love the 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Relax in the cafe lounge with fresh coffee and enjoy the computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park your furry friends are sure to enjoy. Recently renovated, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes feature gourmet inspired pass-through kitchens with high-end details. As a resident, you'll enjoy features such as breakfast bars, in-unit laundry with washer and dryer, walk-in closets, patios or balconies with tranquil nature views and much more. Many apartments within the community feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Garage spaces are available and unlimited for $100 extra fee per month or private garages for $125 per month (based on availability). Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Your quiet oasis will be in walking distance to abundant upscale retail options along with several casual dining selections. Many units available but they go fast... Inquire today! **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY 01/15/0222**

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO