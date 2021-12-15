ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

1440 Vista Lane #D

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious one bedroom, one bath, first floor, with open view conveniently located off of...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

584 Somerset Lane #3

Clean and bright main-level condo with a good size patio. Spacious living space plus 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Washer and Dryer in unit. Storage space included. Ample parking. Pool and clubhouse available. Walking distance to shopping, schools, and parks.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

14 Sterling Circle #106

1st Floor split 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom...Elm Model Apartment with fireplace, patio, hard surface flooring with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Fully Renovated 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments in Prime Wheaton Location close to expressways, restaurants and shopping! You'll love the 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Relax in the cafe lounge with fresh coffee and enjoy the computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park your furry friends are sure to enjoy. Recently renovated, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes feature gourmet inspired pass-through kitchens with high-end details. As a resident, you'll enjoy features such as breakfast bars, in-unit laundry with washer and dryer, walk-in closets, patios or balconies with tranquil nature views and much more. Many apartments within the community feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Garage spaces are available and unlimited for $100 extra fee per month or private garages for $125 per month (based on availability). Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Your quiet oasis will be in walking distance to abundant upscale retail options along with several casual dining selections. Many units available but they go fast... Inquire today! **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY 01/15/0222**
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Pets#Shopping
bhhschicago.com

707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

122 S Central Avenue #1

NEWLY REMODELED HUMONGOUS 1800 SQ FT 5 BEDROOM APTS!!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful, brand new spacious 5 bedroom unit. You can boast about the hardwood flooring throughout, black on black appliances, granite counter tops, and high ceilings. Each unit host its own back deck area and FREE parking. Create memories in the large backyard for summertime family fun nights, cookouts or snowball games. All are welcome to apply.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3225 N Heritage Lane

Professionally decorated, 2-bedroom Berkley with 2-Story Great Room and Foyer, private back yard, and 15X10 patio overlooking dedicated green open space! Pictures shown are of the actual model home that's now available to make your very own! 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, plus a full basement with rough-in plumbing for future 3rd. Bath. 7" Wide Plank Flooring throughout the entire main level, Oak Railings, Gourmet White Kitchen w/Island (w/ quartz tops, Carrara marble backsplash, fully applianced kitchen in stainless steel) 2-Story Great Room with Fireplace. Retreat upstairs to your Master Bedroom w/ Huge Walk-In Closet and Stylish Private Bath. Large Bedroom 2 with box bay window ledge, Bedroom Level Full-Sized Laundry Room for the utmost convenience with washer and dryer included. Ceramic Tile Floors and Surrounds at All Full-Bathrooms. Oversized 2-Car Garage, private driveway, and nearby guest parking make this live like a Single Family Home but NO MAINTENANCE!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

233 W Lake Cook Road #4

Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath manor home with private large deck, private own basement recreation room, and attached garage! Brand new wooden floors. Exposed brick walls, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location overlooking the green wooden area. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Small friendly pets up to 24 lbs could be considered. Hurry to see this home and move right in!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

181 Hazelnut Drive #181

Come and see this beautiful end unit townhome with all the upgrades. Two story entrance. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with pantry closet, tile backsplash and updated counter tops. Separate dining room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. 6 panel doors. Updated lighting. Updated bathrooms. 1st floor laundry. 1 car attached garage with extra parking. Patio for outdoor entertaining. Great area! Minutes from 90/390 and metra down the street. Don't miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5202 Washington Street #301

Downtown Downers Grove! Walk to the train station, shops, restaurants and bars! Gorgeous two bedroom, two bath updated kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and table space. The living room is spacious with hardwood flooring and balcony. The updated bath has high end finishes as well! Common area laundry room. Additional storage locker.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3301 N Sheffield Avenue #502

Condo quality construction in a prime Lakeview location! Steps from everywhere you want to be! All units are 3 bed/2 bath and feature high end modern finishes including hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, granite countertops, including a built in dining table and in-unit laundry. High-tech Nest thermostat. Private balcony off of the kitchen. On-site garage parking available for $300. Located near public transport, restaurants and nightlife!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2740 N Pine Grove Avenue #17HF

Spacious and updated 2BR plus office in heart of Lincoln Park/Lakeview. Features unique combined unit floorplan with bedrooms on separate ends, hardwood/carpet flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new counters and cabinets, 2 full updated bathrooms, large private balcony with stunning city views, large bedrooms, walk-in closet, central heat, windows AC units, pets welcome, doorman and steps to the lake, shopping and transportation.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7749 W Foster Avenue #1

Awesome Two Bed, One Bath Loft in Norridge with All Utilities Included! Huge Kitchen w/ Tons of Updated Built in Cabinets, All Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Area! Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room Combo w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors & Plenty of Storage! Includes Access to Downstairs Dryer. Parking is Available in the Driveway! Access to Two Car Garage is Additional Rent. Available January 1st.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

711 W Gordon Terrace #508

Tons of natural light and closet space in this Buena Park duplex up. Kitchen, living, dining, balcony and half bath on the first level with two queen sized bedrooms, storage closet and full bath on the second level. Updated kitchen has custom back splash, quartz counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic location one block from the lake, easy access to LSD, express bus and Sheridan train stop. Target, Jewel, Walgreens all within walking distance. Assigned gated exterior parking space for an extra $150 a month. Pets OK! LEASE MUST END ON 8/31/2022, there will be an option to renew!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

Recently updated condo in fantastic, private Old Town location. Updates include new hardwood floors, custom built-in lighted bookshelves, and quartz countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. The unit boast a large master bedroom, with large closet space and double sink master bath. Beautiful natural lighting throughout the unit, day-round. Close to major grocery stores, restaurants, and nightlife on Wells Street, this unit won't last long.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3146 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Newly updated and spacious 4 bedroom + office/ 2 full bath duplex in Avondale area Chicago. The spacious unit features two living spaces, an open layout with newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level and ceramic tile on the lower level. Newer kitchen, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Central AC. Great outdoor space, convenient location close from the Kennedy Expressway, shopping and restaurants. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. No smoking. Small dog allowed - $200.00 non refundable fee. Must have good credit for all adults. $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee per person (non-refundable) 1 garage space available for an additional $100/month. Laundry and dryer machines in the unit included.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1277 Ranchview Court #-

Available December 23, 2021. Adorable Condo in the Buffalo Grove Stevenson School District. Features a Deluxe Kitchen with Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Wood Flooring and Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room, Dining Room and the 2nd Room. 2nd Room can be used as a small Bedroom, Office, Game Room, Den, etc. Washer & Dryer and HVAC inside the Home. Twin Balconies with Outdoor Grilling. 1-Car Garage with 1-Car Driveway Parking. Home is within 10 Minutes of Downtown Buffalo Grove, Stevenson High Schools, Elementary Schools, Major Transportation - METRA & PACE, 1-294 & Rt. 53. School Bus Service. Small Pets Preferred (3 Maximum) or 2 Large Pets. Non-refundable Security Deposit of $250 per Pet. Good Credit & Background Required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3344 Maple Avenue #G

Check out this beautiful newly rehabbed unit in a highly desirable Berwyn Depot District location! Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, completely new fixtures and tile flooring in both the kitchen and bathroom. Large bedrooms, with tall windows that let in lots of light! Loads of cabinet and closet space for storage. Patio area out the back door. Tenant pays gas (heat) and electricity. Owner pays for water and trash. One block away from Berwyn Metra, and just minutes from I-55!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

17W759 Standish Lane

Immediate occupancy. Excellent 2 Br + loft Villa with 2 car garage. District 48 schools. New roof, new stainless steel appliances, new custom blinds and hardwood floors. Remodeled baths. Loft is perfect for office area space. Great finished basement. Washer/dryer in unit with storage space. Central air. Huge fenced backyard with patio. Use of pool and club house. A fantastic well maintained clean unit. Must have good credit 700+ ,secure job and a background check . No pets. Max 4 people.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1208 Birch Road

Clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. 2 car garage. Very well maintained. New flooring on lower level and refinished hardwood floors in the living room and dinning room. Easy to show. Owner is a Illinois licensed broker.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy