Kori White is elevated to Chief of Staff/Operations Manager for SummitMedia Birmingham. White has been serving as OM and oversees special initiatives for the cluster. “Kori is an invaluable part of the amazing staff of the Birmingham stations. He is constantly evolving and innovating to ensure we continue to dominate,” CRO John Walker said in a release. “Kori ’s connection to the community, along with his love and passion for these stations, makes him the perfect fit. We are fortunate to have him in this new role.”

4 DAYS AGO