Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom rental condo-duplex is a must see as it is so lovely and spacious! It has brazilian-cherry wood floors, 42" cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances; A gas fireplace for those cozy winter nights! The master bedroom has an en-suite with a jacuzzi tub as well as a walk in closet. The bedroom sizes are massive and has new carpet. Tons on natural light flow throughout. Each room has a large closet and there is plenty of additional storage space. There is in unit laundry, and 2 private balconies! One in the front of the unit and one in the back. Plus rent includes a gated parking space! Feels like a single family home! Schedule your showing today!

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO