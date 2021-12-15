ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bryce Young

By Show
imdb.com
 4 days ago

Bryce Young is known for his work on Withered World (2013), Winter's Bone (2010) and If...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Onion Rings#Withered World
BET

Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
NFL
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith and ‘King Richard’ Ensemble on Bonding and Being Family

Will Smith learned a lot about building a family on his first television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” And now that he’s starring in “King Richard” as the patriarch of the Williams family and father to tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams, he understands how those off-screen relationships are often reflected on-screen. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with a script by Zach Baylin, “King Richard” details the rise of the sisters while showing the enormous influence and support that came from their family. That includes the outspoken, often controversial Richard but also their equally determined mother, Oracene “Brandy” Price. While...
TENNIS
CinemaBlend

Denzel Washington Tells Great Story About Busting Chadwick Boseman’s Chops After He Became A Successful Actor On Denzel’s Dime

It’s a story that’s been told before, that the amazing career of Chadwick Boseman was launched thanks to another great Black actor, Denzel Washington. The Journal For Jordan director happened to sponsor Boseman and pay for him to attend an acting program, but once Boseman made it big, it seems Denzel was (jokingly) looking for a return on that investment.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter’s Sixth Birthday by Hilariously Letting Her Draw on His Face

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares a hilarious video of his daughter drawing on his face. Talk about a fun birthday surprise!. In addition to being the “People’s Champion,” Dwayne Johnson is a dad. Although his schedule is always busy, he takes time out to celebrate what matters most: his family. Johnson’s daughter Jazzy turns 6 years old day, and they are celebrating in style.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy