‘Ted Lasso’ Has a Mustache Problem in Special Stop-Motion Christmas Short (Video)

imdb.com
 4 days ago

Ted Lasso may have gotten into the holiday spirit with Season 2’s joyous Christmas episode, but now AFC Richmond is getting stop-motion animated for an all-new short that’s celebrating the...

www.imdb.com

Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
TVLine

Golden Globe Nominations: Succession, Morning Show, Ted Lasso Lead TV Pack

Nominations for 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning by Snoop Dogg (!) and HFPA president Helen Hoehne, from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. HBO’s Succession led the TV pack with five total nominations, while AppleTV+’s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso netted four each. By outlet, HBO amassed 12 total noms, followed by Netflix (10), Hulu (10) and Apple TV+ (8). Among the broadcast-TV networks, only ABC has any contenders (black-ish‘s two acting nominees). The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will “recognize” the best in both television and film on Sunday, January 9, 2022, though there will be no televised...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Stole the Show in ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’

Now it seems that some folks on Twitter were losing their minds over seeing Waddingham flaunt her ferocious vocal talents on Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City last night, but Ted Lasso fans should know better. After all, Waddingham was singing exactly the same iconic carol that she tore into in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 “Carol of the Bells.” At one point in the episode, Waddingham’s Rebecca sings “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with a group of London buskers. (And you can see rehearsal footage of the number online.)
TV & VIDEOS
Mac Observer

A ‘Ted Lasso’ Animated Short Holiday Special Just Dropped

An unexpected early Christmas present arrived on Wednesday! A Ted Lasso animated short holiday special dropped. The Richmond crew are needed to find their coach’s missing mustache as short notice. It’s thoroughly and uplifting and available through both YouTube and Apple TV+. Enjoy!. Check It Out: A ‘Ted...
TV & VIDEOS
No Film School

Apple Dropped a Stop-Motion 'Ted Lasso' for the Holidays

Stop-motion Ted is still Ted. There's nothing like a little stop-motion during the holiday season. Now we have a new classic to add to the mix, thanks to Apple TV and Ted Lasso. In this special, Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, Ted's mustache goes missing!. The cast is back,...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

This Ted Lasso Christmas Special Will Make You Believe in Holiday Magic

Just believe. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Apple TV+ and the Ted Lasso gang spread some holiday cheer with a very special short. But, surprise! It's like you have never seen them. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star in a stop-motion cartoon, called "The Missing Christmas Moustache." Santa is getting ready to come to town, but before he does the AFC Richmond crew gathers in the locker room to say good–bye ahead of the break. That's when our favorite coach walks in but seems to have left something on the field during practice. He is a few...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Ted Lasso goes claymation for the holidays

Ted Lasso may have tempted fate in its second season when it released a Christmas episode in August, but it’s not above pushing the envelope with a second out-of-timeline Christmas special. The latest is just a short on the Apple TV Youtube channel, but in the grand tradition of the holiday, it’s rendered completely in claymation.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
INFORUM

An easy and inexpensive Christmas gift for 'Ted Lasso' fans

Who knew what America needed over the last two difficult years was a TV show about a good-natured, “kindness is king," football-coach-turned-soccer-coach who believes in everyone?. But "Ted Lasso" is just what the doctor ordered. The Apple TV+ show, set to release a third season next summer, has been...
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Apple debuts animated Ted Lasso short for the holiday season

A new five-minute animated short has popped up on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel, staring characters from Apple's hit series "Ted Lasso." The stop-motion short, dubbed "Ted Lasso -- The Missing Christmas Mustache," features the voice talents of the ensemble cast. The short pays homage to the style of Christmas classics like the 1964 Rankin/Bass special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
imdb.com

Head of the Class Reboot Cancelled at HBO Max After One Season

School’s out… forever. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class reboot after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. The reboot, executive-produced by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso), Amy Pocha (Bad Teacher) and Seth Cohen (Undateable), starred Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) as a teacher trying to wrangle a classroom full of teen geniuses. The supporting cast included Christa Miller (Cougar Town) as the school’s principal. The reboot was based on the 1986-91 ABC sitcom of the same name, and original star Robin Givens returned to reprise her role as Darlene.
TV SERIES
Parade

Ted Lasso Just Shared the Christmas Gift We've Always Wanted! Watch the Cute Animated Special Here

The second season of Ted Lasso brought laughter and joy to all who watched it. Fans were able to enjoy “Carol of the Bells,” a Christmas episode in June, long before any of the new holiday movies began on Lifetime, Hallmark and other networks. In “Carol of the Bells,” the opening sequence was not the regular one we had seen in past episodes but a yuletide stop-motion animated version.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Christmas Gifts: 7 Items Every Fan Needs This Holiday Season

Ted Lasso is one of the more popular television shows on TV right now, and that means swag from the series would make for some great Christmas gifts. Premiering in 2020, Ted Lasso became a fan-favorite as the title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, captured the hearts of many with his positive attitude and one-liners. Ted Lasso is also a favorite among the critics as it has won multiple Emmy Awards and is currently vying for four nominations at the 26th Critics Choice Awards 2021, including Best Comedy Series.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Hulu Promotes Kelci Parker to VP Comedy Originals, Hires Overbrook’s Dougie Cash as VP Drama

Hulu elevated Kelci Parker to VP of comedy on the streamer’s originals team and announced the hiring of Dougie Cash, formerly a development exec at Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, as VP of drama. Both are newly created roles. Kelci, who joined Hulu in July 2020 and previously served as executive director of comedy, continues to report to Billy Rosenberg, head of comedy, Hulu Originals. Cash will report to Sasha Silver, head of Drama, Hulu Originals. “As we continue to evolve and expand the Hulu Originals team, we could not be more excited by the depth of talent and passion that both Kelci...
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

The new 'Ted Lasso' claymation Christmas short is adorable, even if you don't watch the show

Christmas did indeed come early this year. Both for "Ted Lasso" fans and for those who just like some good old-fashioned wholesome fun (said in Ted’s voice). If you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with Apple TV’s show about a lovable, folksy football coach and his underdog team, just know this: The story, like the characters themselves, is well loved for its charm, humor and most of all, for its humanity.
TV & VIDEOS

