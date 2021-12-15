ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3146 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly updated and spacious 4 bedroom + office/ 2 full bath duplex in Avondale area Chicago. The spacious unit features two living spaces, an open...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3332 Glenmore Avenue & 3313 Broadwell Avenue

Welcome to the Newly Renovated and Spacious Courtyard Apartments!! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at the Courtyard Apartments. The Courtyard Apartments offer a secluded private community surrounded by mature trees and private homes. The property grants easy access to I-74, Harrison Avenue, and Westwood Northern Blvd giving its residents a multitude of local restaurants (Outback, Chipotle, etc.), shopping outlets (Target, Kroger, etc.) and more only minutes away.
CINCINNATI, OH
bhhschicago.com

1418 N Milwaukee Avenue #304

Gorgeous just GUT renovated 2 bed 2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park. Be the first to rent this spacious open concept unit with hardwood flooring throughout, in-unit laundry, central heating/AC. Kitchen features chef like kitchens with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Quartz counter tops, and a large island w/ an abundance of storage. Expansive living space with plenty of room for both a large couch and dining table. Two large bedrooms w/ room for queen sized beds. Steps from public transportation, restaurants, bars, and all that Milwaukee/Division has to offer. Designated parking space available for additional $150/mo. First come first serve parking available included within the rent. Water & trash are included in rent. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet bills. Must see!
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

8 Sterling Circle #206

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with pool view, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit, Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

122 S Central Avenue #1

NEWLY REMODELED HUMONGOUS 1800 SQ FT 5 BEDROOM APTS!!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful, brand new spacious 5 bedroom unit. You can boast about the hardwood flooring throughout, black on black appliances, granite counter tops, and high ceilings. Each unit host its own back deck area and FREE parking. Create memories in the large backyard for summertime family fun nights, cookouts or snowball games. All are welcome to apply.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3437 N Paulina Street #1R

Steps from the brown line stop at Lincoln & Roscoe on a quiet tree-lined street in Lake View / Roscoe Village you'll find a beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom 1 bath on the ground floor of the coach house, NOW READY for occupancy! Featuring fresh white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful muted grey wood floors, and a brand new in-unit washer/dryer. The bedroom comfortably fits a queen plus other furniture, and the bathroom has a spacious walk-in rain shower. Enjoy the shared yard with a firepit for time outdoors. Nearby Divvy station, Starbucks, Paulina market, and Waterhouse Tavern. Cats welcome and small dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis. Pets are $25/pet/mo with a 2 pet max. $65 to apply can be credited off the $350 move-in fee with a same-day tour and application.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3225 N Heritage Lane

Professionally decorated, 2-bedroom Berkley with 2-Story Great Room and Foyer, private back yard, and 15X10 patio overlooking dedicated green open space! Pictures shown are of the actual model home that's now available to make your very own! 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, plus a full basement with rough-in plumbing for future 3rd. Bath. 7" Wide Plank Flooring throughout the entire main level, Oak Railings, Gourmet White Kitchen w/Island (w/ quartz tops, Carrara marble backsplash, fully applianced kitchen in stainless steel) 2-Story Great Room with Fireplace. Retreat upstairs to your Master Bedroom w/ Huge Walk-In Closet and Stylish Private Bath. Large Bedroom 2 with box bay window ledge, Bedroom Level Full-Sized Laundry Room for the utmost convenience with washer and dryer included. Ceramic Tile Floors and Surrounds at All Full-Bathrooms. Oversized 2-Car Garage, private driveway, and nearby guest parking make this live like a Single Family Home but NO MAINTENANCE!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

409 S Maple Avenue #3

Check out this Updated Main Floor, One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of Oak Park! Freshly Painted with Warm Grey Tones Highlighted with White Trim, and New Wood Laminate Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedroom! The Kitchen boasts Granite Counters and Maple Cabinets! Spacious Room Sizes with Great Closets! Featuring In Wall AC Unit and On-Site Coin Laundry! One Assigned, Off Street Parking Space included! (Additional Parking Spaces available for rent for $75 per month.) Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. (The Heat is electric.) One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

1456 N. Farwell Avenue

Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
MILWAUKEE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1314 N Montford Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/31 @10:00 am. Ends 01/04 @11:50 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Broadway East area. BLOCKS to Collington Square Park. MINUTES to John Hopkins Hospital, Northeast Market, Clifton Park, & Clifton Park Golf Course. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery E North Ave. Property is Vacant- $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

Spacious two bed, two bath, condo quality apartment in the heart of River North. Featuring a brand new rooftop deck, fitness center, parking garage, secured access, dog park, grilling stations, and more! Walk to everything - just steps from hundreds of bars, restaurants, entertainment, grocery, gym, transit and more. spacious master bathroom w/ spa-like rain showers, massive south-facing private terrace, room for dining area, 9' ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Condo quality finishes throughout! Kitchen features a high-end appliance package, upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. All bathrooms feature rain showers, Italian porcelain tile, and ample storage space. Pet friendly, reserved garage parking available, and a private fitness center in the building. Price listed reflects net effect with two months free on 12 month lease.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3301 N Sheffield Avenue #502

Condo quality construction in a prime Lakeview location! Steps from everywhere you want to be! All units are 3 bed/2 bath and feature high end modern finishes including hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, granite countertops, including a built in dining table and in-unit laundry. High-tech Nest thermostat. Private balcony off of the kitchen. On-site garage parking available for $300. Located near public transport, restaurants and nightlife!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5202 Washington Street #301

Downtown Downers Grove! Walk to the train station, shops, restaurants and bars! Gorgeous two bedroom, two bath updated kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and table space. The living room is spacious with hardwood flooring and balcony. The updated bath has high end finishes as well! Common area laundry room. Additional storage locker.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

181 Hazelnut Drive #181

Come and see this beautiful end unit townhome with all the upgrades. Two story entrance. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with pantry closet, tile backsplash and updated counter tops. Separate dining room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. 6 panel doors. Updated lighting. Updated bathrooms. 1st floor laundry. 1 car attached garage with extra parking. Patio for outdoor entertaining. Great area! Minutes from 90/390 and metra down the street. Don't miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Beautiful tree line block and pride in ownership block, you will love this beautiful luxury custom home as always, all new upgrades. Luxury rentals in the south. Step inside and you are greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors and trim detail throughout. The home features 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great sized kitchen with a functional breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, marble back-splash and two tone shaker cabinets w/ crown molding. Head down into your full basement where you have plenty of space to hang out and guest stay the night. This home has a new roof, new windows, New HVAC and electrical panel and more! Welcome Home!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

711 W Gordon Terrace #508

Tons of natural light and closet space in this Buena Park duplex up. Kitchen, living, dining, balcony and half bath on the first level with two queen sized bedrooms, storage closet and full bath on the second level. Updated kitchen has custom back splash, quartz counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic location one block from the lake, easy access to LSD, express bus and Sheridan train stop. Target, Jewel, Walgreens all within walking distance. Assigned gated exterior parking space for an extra $150 a month. Pets OK! LEASE MUST END ON 8/31/2022, there will be an option to renew!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1277 Ranchview Court #-

Available December 23, 2021. Adorable Condo in the Buffalo Grove Stevenson School District. Features a Deluxe Kitchen with Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Wood Flooring and Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room, Dining Room and the 2nd Room. 2nd Room can be used as a small Bedroom, Office, Game Room, Den, etc. Washer & Dryer and HVAC inside the Home. Twin Balconies with Outdoor Grilling. 1-Car Garage with 1-Car Driveway Parking. Home is within 10 Minutes of Downtown Buffalo Grove, Stevenson High Schools, Elementary Schools, Major Transportation - METRA & PACE, 1-294 & Rt. 53. School Bus Service. Small Pets Preferred (3 Maximum) or 2 Large Pets. Non-refundable Security Deposit of $250 per Pet. Good Credit & Background Required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5920 N Kenmore Avenue #404

Gorgeous, bright and spacious 1 bed /1 bath apartment with A/C and full size kitchen located in elevator building at the heart of Edgewater! Short walk to Loyola University, Lake Michigan beaches and parks, Wholefoods and Jewel, with many restaurant options nearby! CTA Red Line and Sheridan/Broadway bus nearby and quick access to Lakeshore drive for commuters. Amenities include: Secured lobby w/ intercom, 24hr security cameras, elevators, 2 laundry facilities onsite located on first floor, garbage chutes located in hallways of each level, building engineer onsite, and garage with bike and car parking. Assigned one car parking is available for additional $65/month (unsheltered) or $75/month (sheltered). All parking is located in a locked and secured garage under the building. Parking fee is paid to the association every 3 months. Rent includes: water, gas, trash, snow removal and lawn care. Tenant pays: electric, cable and internet (Heat is electric) Building has a no pet policy Non-refundable move-in fee $495 No previous evictions - minimum 600 credit score required. **Prospective tenants must make appointment to have credit and background ran by Long Kogan Management Co. located at 7249 N Western Ave Chicago. $50 credit/background fee per person and must bring state ID/ DL and SSN.
HOUSE RENT

