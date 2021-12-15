3146 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Spacious two bed, two bath, condo quality apartment in the heart of River North. Featuring a brand new rooftop deck, fitness center, parking garage, secured access, dog park, grilling stations, and more! Walk to everything - just steps from hundreds of bars, restaurants, entertainment, grocery, gym, transit and more. spacious master bathroom w/ spa-like rain showers, massive south-facing private terrace, room for dining area, 9' ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Condo quality finishes throughout! Kitchen features a high-end appliance package, upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. All bathrooms feature rain showers, Italian porcelain tile, and ample storage space. Pet friendly, reserved garage parking available, and a private fitness center in the building. Price listed reflects net effect with two months free on 12 month lease.
