SACRAMENTO – Specialty crop farmers in Tulare County will benefit from a handful of new programs being funded by the federal government. Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced funding for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). California received more money, $54.5 million, including $31.6 million in stimulus funding to address impacts of COVID-19 and promote economic recovery, than any other state of the $169.9 million awarded nationwide. The SCBGP provides grants to state departments of agriculture to fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO