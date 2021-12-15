ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Foodtastic’s’ Production Design Drew on Inspiration From ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Disney IP

By Danielle Turchiano
imdb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Star Wars” may be set in a galaxy far, far away, but re-creating a slice of it for Endemol Shine North America...

www.imdb.com

hiphollywood.com

Foodtastic! Keke Palmer Reinvents Food Art On New Disney Show

One thing about actress Keke Palmer, she is definitely the “Jackie of all trades” as she slays in music, TV/film and dancing. Well now the triple threat can add food art host and executive producer to her resume as she is the new host and EP of Disney’s latest show ‘Foodtastic’.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

'Foodtastic': Local baker Dylan Humphrey set for Disney+ competition

Whitehouse has produced a stream of talented young people. Along with fellow Whitehouse High School graduates Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Tomlin, Dylan Humphrey is a proud Wildcat. While Mahomes is an NFL standout with a Super Bowl title and Tomlin has pitched in Major League Baseball and in the...
d23.com

Disney+ Serves Up a Tasty New Competition Series with Foodtastic

Premiering today exclusively on Disney+, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Tempted as you may be to taste these works of art, they aren’t made to be eaten! From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, watch as everyday food items are transformed into works of art. Each of the 11 episodes is rooted in iconic Disney storytelling, with Keke Palmer serving as host, Amirah Kassem serving as the creative food art expert, and chef Benny Rivera serving as the technical food art expert.With challenges inspired by Disney and Pixar to Marvel and Star Wars, each episode offers something that the whole family will enjoy. We recently chatted with Rivera, founder of NYC’s City Cakes, to learn more about the series—and our friends at Disney+ even shared two exclusive clips from the Cars-inspired episode, which you can watch below!
Keke Palmer
Collider

Why Disney Channel's Cartoon Heroines Should Be the New Disney Princesses

What does it mean to be a Disney Princess? Aside from having a showstopping musical ballad, comedic sidekicks and a highly marketable dress, Disney Animation’s pantheon of fairy tale heroines has set a precedent for the kinds of female leads the studio features in their films and the stories they tell, whether they’re technically a princess or not. Generally, Disney “Princess” stories are hero’s journey narratives that follow an idealistic coming-of-age heroine as she overcomes adversity and her own self-worth to achieve a clearly defined want/need, which may or may not manifest in the form of a princely romance. It's a bare-bones plot and basic character template, but one that has proven successful for the studio across its over 80-year history of producing animated family features.
imdb.com

Why Test Screenings For Disney's The Black Cauldron Had Parents Fleeing From Theaters

For years after its theatrical release in 1985, Disney essentially shunned "The Black Cauldron" and pretended it didn't exist. In this case, though, it wasn't because the Mouse House saw it as an embarrassing mistake like "Song of the South." It was just that the studio has spent nearly 15 years and $44 million making it (a then-record amount for one of Disney's animated films), only for the adaptation of Lloyd Alexander's beloved "Chronicles of Prydain" novels to earn a tepid critical reception and flop at the box office.
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook resident bakes up fun on Disney+ ‘Foodtastic’ show

When Covid-19 caused her cake business to shut down temporarily, Lynbrook resident Inae Jang-Tirado’s creativity wasn’t stifled. She decided to experiment with “hyper-realistic” cake design and excelled at it, leading to an appearance on the Disney+ global food competition series “Foodtastic,” which airs Dec. 15.
ComicBook

Foodtastic Disney+ Series Unveils Avengers and Star Wars Foodscape Gallery

The Avengers, Star Wars, and more Disney franchises assemble in an exclusive look at a gallery for the upcoming Disney+ global competition series Foodtastic, ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, December 15th. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and follows highly-skilled artists as they create larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Some of the items used in the displays range from vegetables and butter to fruits and cheese, as everyday items are transformed into works of art. Foodtastic is hosted by Keke Palmer and enlists Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera as food experts.
ABC 4

Local food artists compete on Disney+ “Foodtastic”

If you are a fan of cooking competitions, you will love our guests today. Utah natives, Jessica Frandsen-Villeneuve, Kylie Holt, and Amy Goff recently returned from competing on a cooking show that will soon air on Disney+. The three have competed against each other in the past, but have become a team and are here to share their experience.
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings Cast Celebrate The First Film's 20th Anniversary With Some Hot Raps

December 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first landmark Lord of the Rings film, but two decades later, don't expect to see the fellowship return for a nostalgic look back in a glitzy one-off special. Because that's a job for Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste, Method Man, and Killer Mike as they use the fine art of rap to reunite hobbits and spit bars hot enough to melt even the One Ring of Sauron.
architecturaldigest.com

Walt Disney’s Secret Inspiration? French Decorative Arts

The Little Mermaid lyric, “Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?” will take on a new level of meaning for museum-goers visiting The Met’s latest exhibition, “Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts.” On view from December 10, 2021–March 6, 2022, the show is the institution’s first exploration of Walt Disney and his studio’s hand-drawn animations, as well as the 18th-century art, furnishings, and objects that inspired them.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tai Davis Competes on Disney+'s Foodtastic This Wednesday

St. Louis pastry enthusiasts may be well-versed in the many talents of chef and artist Tyler "Tai" Davis, but the rest of the country is about to see his skills for themselves. Tomorrow night, Davis will compete on Disney +'s Foodtastic, a new, eleven episode series that brings to life magical Disney scenes through food.
NME

‘The Goonies’ inspired TV series heading to Disney+

Disney has revived development on a TV series inspired by The Goonies. The project, originally called Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project, was initially drafted into a pilot by writer Sarah Watson for Fox. The network, however, passed on the project because they felt it was “a little bit too young” for them.
The Stockton Record

10 questions with Ray Duey, a Lodi chef/produce artist competing on Disney's 'Foodtastic'

Lodi chef and produce artist Ray Duey will put his creativity to the test in the new Disney+ series “Foodtastic.”. “Foodtastic,” hosted by Emmy Award-winner Keke Palmer, is described as a “an immersive global competition series” where highly skilled artists use food to create extravagant and larger-than-life sculptures. Everyday items such as fruits and cheese are transformed into art with Disney in mind.
TVOvermind

Why Drew Barrymore’s Colorful Life Serves as an Inspiration to Many

There have been countless of child stars who have fallen prey to the perils of success at such a young age. So many innocent souls who deserved so much better. Fame and fortune are double-edged swords, it takes more than talent to survive the battlefield that is Hollywood. One child star who has led a tumultuous life is no other than Drew Barrymore.
