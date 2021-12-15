Why ‘Foodtastic’s’ Production Design Drew on Inspiration From ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Disney IP

Premiering today exclusively on Disney+, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Tempted as you may be to taste these works of art, they aren’t made to be eaten! From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, watch as everyday food items are transformed into works of art. Each of the 11 episodes is rooted in iconic Disney storytelling, with Keke Palmer serving as host, Amirah Kassem serving as the creative food art expert, and chef Benny Rivera serving as the technical food art expert.With challenges inspired by Disney and Pixar to Marvel and Star Wars, each episode offers something that the whole family will enjoy. We recently chatted with Rivera, founder of NYC’s City Cakes, to learn more about the series—and our friends at Disney+ even shared two exclusive clips from the Cars-inspired episode, which you can watch below!

