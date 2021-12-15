The Showhawk Duo

In The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges and John Goodman play Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski and Walter Sobchak, respectively, a comedy duo that acts as an ode to slackers everywhere. The two can often be found practicing their favorite pastime, bowling. The film was inspired by Raymond Chandler mysteries, but instead of being a serious detective, the protagonist is a stoner living in Los Angeles. Both Bridges and Goodman are individually great in their roles, but together, they’re a pitch-perfect pair of people thrown into an overarching mystery and not letting it affect their cool demeanors.
