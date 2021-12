All of us are focused on vaccinated children 5 years and older for COVID-19 in hopes of reaching herd immunity and hopefully preventing future outbreaks of new strains. Sadly, outbreaks among unvaccinated individuals will likely still be common. Certainly, this has been true for other infectious diseases, such as measles, and will likely be a recurrent problem given under-vaccination. We can learn a lot from these experiences, including predicting future hotspots. Consider a study we are early releasing this week by Gromis et al (10.1542/peds.2021-050971).

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO