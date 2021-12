We have truly watched Rebecca Pearson age like fine wine through the years. From schoolgirl to well, death bed, Mandy Moore has played pretty much every age on This is Us. While we are still drying our tears as we gear up for the premiere of the final season on Jan. 4, E! News discussed with Mandy what it was like playing young and old Rebecca, an aspect of the role that "terrified" her. "About a month before we started production, I got an email from Dan informing me that there was this collective agreement it would be best if I could try to portray this character at 65-plus, and we were going to go through the rigmarole of fittings and prosthetics to see if it would work," Mandy...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO