When Hope Calls, the When Calls the Heart spinoff, rings in its second season with an emotional two-parter featuring two notable guests: original Heart stars Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing. As the residents of Brookfield are busy trying to earn the title of America’s No. 1 Country Christmas Town from a national magazine in 1917, Loughlin’s Abigail Stanton arrives on a stagecoach escorting a boy to the orphanage. Creator Alfonso Moreno won’t spoil how Loughlin comes to share a scene with Lissing—aka late Mountie Jack Thornton—but, he says, “If the audience is like me, they will need to keep tissues close.” Find out more from Lissing in his chat with TV Insider. When I heard this was happening, my first question was like, “Well, how was that going to work?” What was your first question? Daniel Lissing: I asked, “How is this going to work?” [laughs] I mean,

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO