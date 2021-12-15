ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruising the Maldive Atolls

Cover picture for the articleWe had a bit of a scare as we tried to fly to the Maldives. When we got to the airport, we found out that there is a difference between the COVID Antigen test and the COVID PCR test and we had gotten the wrong one. So first we went to...

luxurytravelmagazine.com

Naladhu Private Islands Maldives Opens with a Contemporary Redesign

Naladhu Private Island, an exclusive luxury island haven in the Maldives, has reopened this November with a sleek new look following a complete redesign by New York based designer Yuji Yamazaki. Home to just 20 ‘Houses’, Naladhu offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion and ensures an unrivaled level of service to meet the needs of the most discerning traveler.
travelagewest.com

Cruise Review: AmaWaterways’ AmaSiena

In April 2016, I was assigned to review the “Tulip Time” spring cruise onboard AmaWaterways’ AmaSerena, detailing its interiors, food and land tours with sites of interest to travelers interested in Jewish history. Days before the trip, however, terrorist attacks at the Brussels Airport and the Maalbeek metro station in Belgium seemed to make cancellation imminent. The AmaWaterways representative in charge of my travel arrangements, nevertheless, assured me the trip would be modified rather than canceled.
Telegraph

The perfect Maldives escape for every type of holiday

There’s a good reason the Maldives is one of the world’s most coveted holiday spots. Of all the trips one might take in a lifetime, this is perhaps the only one in which you are almost guaranteed to be completely cocooned in indulgent happiness. It is a place for guilt-free extravagance, unabashed pleasure-seeking, unchecked day-drinking and uninterrupted lie-ins. Nowhere does all of this better than the staggeringly beautiful, far-flung Maldives.
travelblog.org

Maldives Resort

Napoleon said "A picture is worth a thousand words" so this blog will be mostly pictures with just little bit of background. After finishing the live aboard snorkel cruise of the Maldives, we went to an all-inclusive resort called Sun Island (#sunisland). As with many places there are many good things and a few not so good things. Amongst the good things were our room. We especially liked the bathroom with its indoor shower AND an outdoor shower and the back porch with its own private pool and a view of the ocean. On the not so good list was the food; granted it was a huge buffet but what they did not tell us was most of the supplemental restaurants were closed. Interestingly the staff ran the gamut from outstanding customer service to waiters who took a break while we waited to get a drink. The best part for us was the activities. We snorkeled on the nearby reef almost daily, I learned to sail, John got multiple foot rubs from the Spa and we both went scuba diving four times. We had anticipated sitting around reading our books but we were so busy we rarely got a chance.
routesonline.com

Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Qatar Airways Flying to The Maldives

A colorful celebration was held at Velana International airport to commemorate Qatar Airways' 20th anniversary of flying to the Maldives. To mark the anniversary, Maldives Airports Company Limited, in collaboration with Qatar Airways Maldives, welcomed today’s first Qatar Airways' flight to Velana international airport with a water salute and traditional Boduberu. Dr. Abdulla Mausoon, Minister of Tourism, and Mr. Ibrahim Thoha, acting in charge of MACL was present at the welcoming event. A ceremonial cake was cut to celebrate the occasion.
ohmymag.co.uk

Maldives: World's first underwater villa is crazier than in our dreams

Did you ever think how sleeping in the ocean felt like? Think no more, visit the Conrad Maldives Rangali luxury resort to experience the world's first underwater bedroom with a view. Like never seen before, this submerged haven definitely is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity. So why not seize it?
theclackamasprint.net

Carnival cruising during COVID

Cruise vacations — what other vacation can you unpack once, visit multiple places, and have unlimited food and entertainment steps away from your room?. They seem like the perfect vacation, or at least until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and hundreds of people got stuck on ships while the virus made its way through cabins.
AFP

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid. Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic.
The Independent

Germany to tighten restrictions on travellers from UK

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the country’s public health authority said on Saturday.From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – carriers such as airlines are banned from transporting British tourists to Germany.Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers will be allowed to travel to the country from the UK.Germany has classified UK as area of variants of concern due to OmicronTravel rules change from 20 Dec:➡️ ban on carriage, exceptions e.g. German nationals/residents & transit➡️ Test pre-departure➡️ 14-day...
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
Washington Post

Coast Guard calls off search for overboard passenger on Mexico cruise

The Coast Guard has called off the search for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship near the coast of Mexico. “After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information,” the Coast Guard tweeted Monday afternoon. Carnival said in a statement that...
cruisehive.com

Lifeguards on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Save a Guest

Anyone who has been onboard a large cruise ship knows just how busy the pool deck can be on a hot and sunny day in the Caribbean. For that reason, Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines have a highly skilled and trained team of lifeguards on duty every day. Just...
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
