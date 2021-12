Solana price analysis is bearish today. The resistance is present at $200. Support for SOL/USD is found at $193. The Solana price analysis is on the bearish side again as the price has further decreased and is now touching the $193 level. SOL hasn’t been able to find support after it started to decline on 3rd December. All the upwards movements of SOL were limited to an hourly basis only and could not help the bulls to close a daily green candle. The current downswing has cost SOL $41 in price value to lose over in four days since it last peaked at $233.9 on 2nd December.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO