‘Namoo’: An Animated Short Explores the Tree of Life with Innovative VR

By Bill Desowitz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean director Erick Oh follows up his Oscar-nominated “Opera” animated short with the more personal and intimate “Namoo” (Korean for tree), which captures the beautiful and heartbreaking moments of a painter’s...

First Showing

Watch: Award-Winning Dutch Animated Short Film 'Life is Beautiful'

"Anton may be done with life, but life ain’t done with Anton." This animated short film originally premiered in 2013 and we're just now catching up with it thanks to a reminder from our friends at Short of the Week. Life is Beautiful is made by an Amsterdam-based filmmaker named Ben Brand, who has won awards for his many short films over the years (you'll recognize gifs from this one). This one is about an aging man who makes a decision to change his measly existence, and in doing so "discovers the real greatness of life." It's kind of about reincarnation, but I won't say anything else. It played at numerous festivals in 2013 & 2014 and picked up a few awards, and is online now. As odd as this seems, it's a bit like Pixar's Soul meets Gaspar Noe's Enter the Void. Despite the heavy story, Brand says it's "supposed to be a funny, tragicomic film… you can compare it to the characters in the films of the Coen Brothers." It's only 8 minutes - watch in full below.
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscar Nominated Writer-Director Erick Oh On Using VR To “Describe The Circle Of Life” In ‘Namoo’

Inspired by the loss of his grandfather, writer-director Erick Oh takes a deeply personal story into the virtual reality space for Namoo. Coming off of an Oscar nomination for his last animated short Opera, Oh returns with an equally complex short filled with many discoveries. Namoo, which is Korean for “tree,” is a narrative poem, held close to Oh’s heart for 10 years, told in an animated virtual reality space. The animated short follows the journey of a man’s life, from beginning to end, next to a tree that collects all of his memories. As he goes through the highs and lows...
MOVIES
nintendosoup.com

Here’s The Second Hisuian Voltorb Stop Motion Animated Short

The Pokemon Company has uploaded another short video starring the recently revealed Hisuian Voltorb. The video is a follow-up to the original stop motion animated short that was posted last week, and features Hisuian Voltorb making up with its friends after causing a mess with their berry picnic. Check it...
COMICS
PlayStation LifeStyle

Slitterhead Will ‘Explore Life and Death and the Process of Decay Throughout Everyday Life’

Keiichi Toyama’s new company Bokeh Game Studios announced their upcoming project Slitterhead during The Game Awards at the start of this month. Few details about the action adventure game have been revealed seeing as the game is not yet in full production, but in an interview with IGN Japan, Toyama did give us more details including that Slitterhead will “explore life and death and the process of decay throughout everyday life”, something expected to be fairly shocking to players.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#The Tree Of Life#Vr#Korean#Baobab Studios#Oculus
Anime News Network

Tsuburaya Productions, Toei Animation Stream Kaiju Decode CG, VR Anime Shorts

Nobunaga Shimazaki, Marika Kōno, more star in anime. Tsuburaya Productions began streaming Kaiju Decode, its CG anime collaboration with Toei Animation, on Monday. The full anime short is available on the Tsuburaya Imagination website. Tsuburaya Productions is also streaming a new trailer for the anime. The companies also released...
COMICS
imdb.com

The (WW)World Viewed: Reflections on the Films of Michael M. Bilandic

Michael M. Bilandic's Project Space 13 is exclusively showing on Mubi in many countries starting December 10, 2021 in the series The New Auteurs, as well as in the series Anarchy in NYC: Michael M. Bilandic's Streetwise Cinema.Project Space 13When it comes to contemporary cinema, there arises the question of how to depict the breakneck present—in particular, a volatile and fast-paced internet culture indebted to the techno-apocalyptic strides of the 21st century. Some films confront it obliquely with the occasional meme reference or on-screen text, while others avoid it entirely by setting themselves in a world free of automated contrivance. A third increasingly prevalent tactic is to augur the dangers of “the online.” Films concerned with social media, in particular, almost uniformly denounce such platforms as soulless and exploitative. The films of Michael M. Bilandic offer a worthwhile alternative to this nihilism by embracing the Internet—and even the Post-Pandemic—Age with open arms.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple debuts animated Ted Lasso short for the holiday season

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new five-minute animated short has popped up on theApple TV+ YouTube channel, staring characters from Apple's hit series "Ted Lasso."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But unlike her severe protagonist Alex Dall, Hadaway has a healthy sense of humor about herself.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Blue Beetle’ Moves to Theaters; ‘Toto,’ ‘Last Train to New York’ Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters. Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Boruto's Anime Will Go On A Short Hiatus

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might be moving past the events of its manga series, but that isn't stopping Konoha from experiencing plenty of new stories that make serious changes to the world of this popular Shonen franchise. With the Chunin Exams recently taking place in the anime series, it seems as though the television series will be taking a brief hiatus to ring in the new year as the Hidden Leaf Village ninjas continue to fight to protect their home.
COMICS
KTLA

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ snags $50M in previews alone, set to break pandemic records

For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Sony Pictures’ “No Way Home” scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” ($60 million) and “The Force […]
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

20 Underrated Sci-Fi Movies You Need To Watch

In these days of easy accessibility for all our media, many movies don't get the chance to make an impact. Perhaps they're lost among a glut of similar titles. Maybe they never got the marketing push they needed. Perhaps they had their momentum halted by being released at the wrong time. In any case, these unseen gems are mostly still out there, lurking in the darkest and remotest corners of streaming services, or as DVDs on some shelf somewhere.
MOVIES
jewishaz.com

Playwright explores aging, end-of-life conversations

Devorah Medwin has always been intrigued by topics deemed taboo. “How do we talk about what people don’t want to talk about? That piece is fascinating to me because it creates so much tsuris,” she said. So, she wrote a play dedicated to helping families navigate end-of-life decisions,...
PHOENIX, AZ

