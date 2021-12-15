Spanish Fiestas

If I could give this year a defining word (in my personal experience) I'd say the word is: "Colombia." Not only did Disney just release a new movie last month about Colombia titled "Encanto," which honestly blew my mind, but we also got to take a whirl wind trip all around Colombia. I got to finally meet my blood relatives that live on the Colombian coast. Meeting them actually brought me so much closure about who I truly am, because unlike most of my Colombian-American peers, I was a late bloomer getting to know my second country, my extended family, and my roots. I can tell you that I absolutely love my Colombian heritage. I am a first generation American, which means that both my parents were immigrants from Colombia, and I was born and raised in America. In situations like this you have one of two choices to make: you can completely neglect your family's roots and focus solely on the country you're living in, or you can embrace both cultures equally. Psychologists say that embracing both cultures that you are apart of is actually a key component to successfully being happy and fulfilled in your life. Growing up, I.

AMERICAS ・ 4 DAYS AGO