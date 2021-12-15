How ‘Succession’ Director Mark Mylod Made the Roy Siblings a Unified Force in the Season 3 Finale

This article contains spoilers for Succession season 3. Here’s the thing about the Succession season 3 finale: everything is going to work out fine for the Roy siblings. Despite the sale to GoJo ending any chance of their inheriting Waystar Royco, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy aren’t going to be financially destitute any time soon. The trio has been obscenely rich for so long that it’s almost functionally impossible for them to ever not be rich anymore. Through their previous jobs at Waystar, allowances, and various investments, each of the Roy children are certainly still multi-millionaires, if not billionaires. Like the Murdoch family children they’re based on, the Roys will always be rich and always be welcome in Illuminati-level high society. Nothing actually bad happens to the Roys in the brilliant “All the Bells Say.” Kendall recovers from a likely suicide attempt in the penultimate episode almost immediately. Nobody else is physically injured, maimed, or killed. Everything is okay.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO