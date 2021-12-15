ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Succession’ Director Mark Mylod Made the Roy Siblings a Unified Force in the Season 3 Finale

By Sarah Shachat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All The Bells Say,” the title of the Season 3 finale of “Succession,” comes from John Berryman’s poem “Dream Song 29” — but the full line is “All the bells say: too...

Logan Roy must die: Some thoughts on ‘Succession’

There are two more episodes of Season 3 of the popular HBO series “Succession,” airing tonight and Dec. 12, with at least one more season confirmed to be coming. I have not seen the final two episodes of Season 3, and wouldn’t share spoilers about them, if I did. This post represents how I would be thinking if I were in charge of the show.
‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale: Matthew Macfadyen On That Cliffhanger Nobody Saw Coming

Warning: The following interview contains spoilers about the season 3 finale of HBO‘s Succession, “All the Bells Say” Et tu, Tom? Well, the Roy siblings just didn’t see this one coming. In a riveting, unexpected and chilling cliffhanger, Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) husband, Tom Wambsgan (Matthew Macfadyen) decided he wouldn’t be played for a fool no more. After the emotional rollercoaster Shiv has put him through over three seasons, along with Tom obsessing over whether he’ll be the sacrificial lamb for Waystar Royco, and thrown in jail in a DOJ investigation, the middling exec took the reins and sided with papa big bear Logan...
Succession Recap: We're Not Sure Which of the Roy Siblings Made Us Squirm More

The Roy siblings may've been in Italy for their mother's wedding, but they sure knew how to make the getaway all about them. In the Dec. 5 episode of Succession, titled "Chiantishire," the children of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) proved just how messy they really are. Let's start with oldest sibling Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), who chose to propose to his paid-for-girlfriend Willa (Justine Lupe) after a journalist began asking questions about their relationship. To make matters worse, Connor's not-so-grand gesture took place at an event celebrating his mother's wedding, which is just rude. Of course, Willa's response didn't help, as she couldn't bring herself to say yes or...
Succession Season 3 Finale Recap: This Isn't Family — It's Just Business

One of Succession‘s key characters dodged a bullet in the Season 3 finale… but did Waystar’s status as a media titan survive?. Sunday’s finale opens with Logan playing the kindly grandfather role, reading a book to Iverson and adding, “Your dad was Ok, you know?” So what happened to Kendall? While the others play a game of Monopoly — they all cheat, of course — Comfry brings the news: She found Kendall floating in the pool, and the hospital kept him overnight, but he’s fine. A weakened Kendall walks in, chalking it up to “one too many limoncellos.” He might skip the wedding,
Succession finale: The episode 4 line that foreshadowed dramatic season 3 ending

Succession fans are highlighting a scene that directly foreshadowed the dramatic end to season three.On Sunday (12 December), HBO broadcast the finale of the hit show’s latest season, which has been widely acclaimed by fans.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The ending to the season saw Logan Roy (Brian Cox) shut out his children while negotiating a merger of equals with Go-Jo dounder Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård).After growing suspicious that a deal was being made behind their backs, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) decided to team up in order to stage a coup and block...
'Succession' saves the best for last with its riveting season 3 finale

After a third season filled with high-stakes chess moves, the question lingered whether "Succession's" finale could close the deal. It did, literally and figuratively, in an episode that again shuffled allegiances and featured perhaps the most eventful wedding in terms of behind-the scenes drama since "The Godfather." The Emmy-winning HBO...
#Poem
Succession season 3 finale spoilers: The Lukas Matsson showdown

As we prepare for the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this weekend, is it obvious that the Roy family is in a different sort of peril than ever before? It’s possible, though this is also a very different sort of peril than what we’ve seen from them as of late.
‘Succession’ Theory: Why Kendall Roy Is Not Dead

The final scene of ‘Succession’s season 3 penultimate episode had the internet obsessing over whether or not Kendall Roy will die. While his death would be shocking, there’s no way they’re killing off our #1 boy. Succession’s December 5 episode “Chiantishire” ended with its biggest cliffhanger yet. Twitter erupted after...
The Succession Season 3 Finale Promo Promises “All Will Be Revealed”

HBO gets credit for many things in the prestige TV era, but one the network deserves more credit for is changing how televised stories are structured. Before this decade, most shows held their most significant moments until the finale. Nowadays, prestige series tend to have them come in the penultimate episode, freeing the conclusion to cover the fallout. It’s an effective strategy, and one the Succession Season 3, Episode 9 promo is leaning into after Episode 8’s explosive hour.
Nothing Bad Happens in the Succession Season 3 Finale

This article contains spoilers for Succession season 3. Here’s the thing about the Succession season 3 finale: everything is going to work out fine for the Roy siblings. Despite the sale to GoJo ending any chance of their inheriting Waystar Royco, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy aren’t going to be financially destitute any time soon. The trio has been obscenely rich for so long that it’s almost functionally impossible for them to ever not be rich anymore. Through their previous jobs at Waystar, allowances, and various investments, each of the Roy children are certainly still multi-millionaires, if not billionaires. Like the Murdoch family children they’re based on, the Roys will always be rich and always be welcome in Illuminati-level high society. Nothing actually bad happens to the Roys in the brilliant “All the Bells Say.” Kendall recovers from a likely suicide attempt in the penultimate episode almost immediately. Nobody else is physically injured, maimed, or killed. Everything is okay.
Succession Finale: What Can Possibly Come Next For the Roy Children?

Vanity Fair may not be returning Comfry’s calls on behalf of Kendall Roy, but on the Still Watching podcast, Sonia Saraiya and Richard Lawson remain as obsessed as ever with the Roy family, particularly after the show’s explosive season finale, “All the Bells Say.”. Content. This content...
TV & VIDEOS
Let's break down the bloodbath that was 'Succession's' Season 3 finale

Only another HBO character’s untimely demise managed to knock “Succession’s” highly anticipated Season 3 finale (momentarily) out of the headlines this week: After Kendall Roy’s much-discussed dip in the pool set the internet alight, all eyes were on Sunday’s “All the Bells Say.” Who lived? Who died? And did the episode manage to quiet critics who felt the Emmy winner had started spinning it wheels?
TV SERIES
In the Succession Season 3 Finale, the Chickens Came Home to Roost

In Season 3’s finale, “All the Bells Say,” we spent another episode ensconced in the Tuscan countryside. Beautiful scenery, food, clothes, atmosphere; everyone here is filthy rich and yet the Roys spend all of their time missing it. As soon as they can sneak away to get on their phones or have a covert meeting, they do. What was missing from so much of Succession Season 3 was the jet-setting that defined some of Season 2’s best moments. Europe brought us “Boar on the Floor,” after all. But more than that, it’s in these moments outside of the boardrooms and offices where we see the Roys for who they really are: Restless, conniving, miserable.
TV SERIES
