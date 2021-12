Who won the $100 Visa card in the Best In Baker drawing? THIS GUY! Congratulations to Greg Lewis! His email address was drawn from all of the voters in the contest!. Thank you to everybody who voted and participated in this fun contest for our community. The objective is to bring attention to our many Baker County small businesses and encourage our community to SHOP LOCAL! We are already looking forward to doing this again next year!

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO