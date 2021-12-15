ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Kardashian is known for her work on Rob & Chyna (2016)...

TVShowsAce

Move OVER Tristan!!! Does Scott Disick Want Khloe Kardashian?!

Scott Disick is sharing more support for Khloe Kardashian. As fans know, the two have become good friends over the years. They became friends when Scott first started dating his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Even though Kourtney and Scott have been on and off over the years, he remained close to Koko.
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Says She Is Sad True Inherited Bad Traits?

Khloe Kardashian thinks her 3-year-old daughter, True, picked up one of her bad habits. The 37-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s segment “Mom Confessions.” True may have picked up one of Khloe’s personality traits. As fans know, Khloe has a fascination with organizing everything in her home. She doesn’t...
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Just Praised Taylor Swift’s Music in an Interview

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have some drama in their history, but according to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian is still a big fan of her music. In an interview on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, Kardashian answered questions on her entrepreneurship, her journey to becoming a lawyer, and her music taste. Of course, she was asked about her ex Kanye West, and which of his albums is her favorite (spoiler alert: it’s Yeezus). She was also asked, “What’s your favorite Taylor Swift album?”
Cosmopolitan

Larsa Pippen seemingly just shaded Kim Kardashian again

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's drama just will not quit, after the former BFFs' feud was brought up again on The Real Housewives of Miami. In case you need a recap, the Kardashian / Pippen fall out started all the way back in July 2020 when the KUWTK sisters and Larsa all unfollowed each other on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com

Khloe Kardashian’s “Natural Curls” Ridiculed By Twitter

Each of the Kardashian sisters have built something of an empire for themselves based on their own unique interests. Luckily for the family, those that love them REALLY love them, but those who don’t tend to hate them aggressively, and often, very publicly. Arguably the sister who gets the...
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
