Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
