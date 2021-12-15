ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Aaron Sorkin Says ‘Being the Ricardos’ Is No More a Comedy than ‘Joker’

By Anne Thompson
imdb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network”) deserves every award he has won in theater, television, and film, but it also means he’s often perceived as an old-school establishment player. And...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Todd Black
Fox News

Lucille Ball’s pal says Nicole Kidman ‘embodied’ the late star in 'Being the Ricardos’: She ‘got her down’

Lucille Ball’s pal believes Nicole Kidman was the right actress to portray the queen of TV comedy. Kidman is starring as Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic "Being the Ricardos," which premieres on Friday. The Oscar winner initially faced backlash from die-hard fans who complained the 54-year-old looked or sounded nothing like the beloved Hollywood redhead.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Being the Ricardos review – Nicole Kidman makes light comedy look like hard work in Lucille Ball biopic

Aaron Sorkin’s strenuously unrelaxed comedy-drama is inspired by the legendary US TV show I Love Lucy starring real-life married couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz whose surname on the show was “Ricardo”; their programme boldly cast Latino and white together, pioneered the three-camera sitcom, ruled the airwaves in the 1950s and dominated schedules with reruns for decades afterwards. (There’s a gag in Crocodile Dundee about Mick seeing a TV for the first time in years and nodding calmly to see I Love Lucy is still on.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Film Star#Oscar#Desi
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
Seattle Times

‘Being the Ricardos’ review: With Nicole Kidman as the comedy icon, will you love this Lucy?

So, with Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” let’s just start with the obvious: Nicole Kidman is a strange choice to play comedy icon Lucille Ball. She’s too tall, too old (during the time period in which the movie is set, Ball was about 40; Kidman is 54) and in her roles generally projects a whispery fragility that doesn’t seem to suit Ball in the slightest. (Was Debra Messing even considered?) But sometimes, miscasting can be very interesting, in the hands of an actor who knows what she’s doing — and Kidman is definitely that. Here, she creates a nuanced and believable version of Ball (and of “Lucy,” the character Ball played on her sitcom “I Love Lucy,” though we don’t see much of her), meticulously introducing us to a serious, thoughtful woman obsessed with the details of comedy, who understood what it meant to have power at a time when few women did.
MOVIES
CBS News

Behind the scenes of "Being the Ricardos"

Starring as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem felt intense pressure playing two of the most famous people in television history. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Kidman and Bardem, and with co-stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, about the challenges of recreating the cast of "I Love Lucy" in Aaron Sorkin's latest film, which goes behind the scenes of a trailblazing career couple.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nbcpalmsprings.com

Free Movie Screening: “Being the Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are fantastic as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And writer/director Aaron Sorkin created a film that is at once touching and thought-provoking. And now, courtesy of NBC Palm Springs and Amazon Studios, you are invited to see the film in advance in our exclusive...
MOVIES
Washington City Paper

Being the Ricardos: On Being a Woman in Hollywood

It was only a matter of time before writer-director Aaron Sorkin made a movie about Lucille Ball. Sorkin loves comedy, as fans of his aborted TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip know. He loves characters who are the smartest people in the room, as Ball, who essentially invented the multi-camera sitcom, always was. He is also fascinated by behind-the-scenes dealings of very public people, be they public officials (The West Wing), TV anchors (The Newsroom), or the founders of Facebook (The Social Network). What he’s not is an historian. Being the Ricardos may be categorized as a biopic of a gone-but-not-forgotten icon, but just as he did in last year’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sorkin is using the past to address the concerns of the present.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Being The Ricardos Review: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem Sparkle In Aaron Sorkin’s Complicated Biopic

Every year around this time, a fresh crop of prestige biopics and docudramas arrives to resurrect an old debate: when an actor is playing a real person, what defines a quality portrayal? Is it totally about their ability to capture the essence of an individual in the context of the story that is being told, or is there a necessity for the performer to utterly disappear physically and turn invisible in their depiction – perhaps allowing the audience to believe that they are watching archive footage? The fact that this discussion is annually perpetuated by different projects taking different tactics suggests that there is no genuine answer, but in 2021, Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos is adding a fantastic new wrinkle to the conversation.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Being The Ricardos’ Review: Aaron Sorkin’s Snappy, Slick Crowd-Pleaser Often Flirts With Disaster

“It was a scary goddamn week,” explains a trio of “I Love Lucy” showrunners in a fictional present-day documentary. Aaron Sorkin’s snappy, slick, crowd-pleasing biopic, “Being the Ricardos,” through unfailing comedic precision yet uneven dramatic tension, recounts those terrifying seven days during October 1953, when news broke of Lucille Ball being a member of the Communist Party. The news at hand threatened to upend the biggest show possibly in television history and occurs in the foreground of a failing marriage, on-set rivalries, and the creation of an episode.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Being the Ricardos Sags Under the Sorkin of It All

There’s a good movie baked into Being the Ricardos’ 131 minutes. It’s about 90 minutes long, maybe a little less. The remaining 41 minutes comprise an Aaron Sorkin movie, and like too much cream in a beautifully fried donut, they weigh down the total package with needless fat: Talking heads, flashbacks and archival footage. Lucille Ball’s story of perseverance, both in an industry that saw her as livestock to be herded rather than a professional to respect, and in a marriage held together by hot temperaments, hot sex and a collective drive to succeed, is an all-timer. Quite literally, the world that Being the Ricardos exists in wouldn’t without Ball and I Love Lucy. She’s a legend. She’s a pioneer. She’s shockingly good at pantomiming ineptitude. She’s Lucy!
THEATER & DANCE
HeraldNet

Aaron Sorkin’s got some ‘splaining to do for lousy Lucy biopic

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
EVERETT, WA
Third Coast Review

Review: Aaron Sorkin Goes Into the Writers Room, and Personal Lives of Lucy and Desi, in Being the Ricardos

Take a minute and think about the people in charge of a television show watched and adored by millions every week. They bring laughter and joy into people’s homes with every episode, and there’s an attention to detail in the crafting of each episode that results in some of the most iconic moments in all of comedy. Being the Ricardos, the latest work from writer/director Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), imagines all of those things for the “I Love Lucy” show, its creators Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), and the group of writers, producers and others involved in keeping the show running week after week for CBS. And yes, watching a behind-the-scenes profile of the making of a great episode of television can be interesting and even dramatic, but Sorkin further challenges his audience by wondering what work was like for this team attempting to put together an episode of “I Love Lucy” during arguably the worst week of Ball’s and Arnaz’s life up to that point.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy