Close Whale Encounter

 4 days ago

North America » Canada » British Columbia » Vancouver. I am little a obsessed with whale, always have been. On our visit to Vancouver we decided to join a whale watching tour. We choose Sea Breeze Adventures in Stevenson not far from the city. They had...

Fish Market adventure Hoi An

Fish Market Adventure in Hoi An was the title of the tour and what an adventure it was. An early start for Huy Ông, there was a storm brewing and so the fishermen was sitting drinking coffee and playing cards, it was still dark outside and the women of the village were busy selling the fish. Everyone was fascinated to learn that people from around the world were watching them. One lady sang us a song, another lady grabbed Huy by the shoulder and said ‘Follow Me’ where she proudly showed us her many businesses- selling Sea water, weighing scales, ice and salt. She was quite a character and we wondered if she would ever let Huy go home.
My little Oasis

One of my favorite Caribbean Islands is definitely St Lucia. Even though most days I did not have enough time to explore I did find a nice place to chill out when even I am here. When ever we dock in Castries I will go to the Auberge Seraphine Hotel....
Curious sunfish has close encounter with paddleboarders

A curious sunfish floated near some paddleboarders near Laguna Beach in California on Dec. 2. Video captured the close encounter between Rich German and Matthew Wheaton while they were standing on their paddleboards. "That might be the biggest sunfish that I’ve ever seen. It’s as big as your board," German...
A Close Encounter with a Flame-Bright Egyptian Vulture

On a bright March morning as wildlife photographer Oriol Alamany tucked into breakfast on the island of Socotra, an Egyptian vulture landed on a nearby rock. Caught without proper equipment, Alamany crawled across the ground to photograph the bird from below at close range with a small camera he kept in his pocket. The vulture stood its ground. The species, Neophron percnopterus, is known for its tolerance of people and its abundance on this exceptionally biodiverse island, a mountainous flake of Yemen at the mouth of the Gulf of Aden that has been called the Galápagos of the Indian Ocean. Egyptian vultures line walls and dumps around the towns of Hadiboh and Qalansiya; they alert shepherds to births and deaths among their flocks; they congregate around wedding celebrations and picnics and, as Alamany discovered, are more than happy to join a traveler in his repast.
A Lesson Learned

The travel day is always the worst day of a vacation. This is even truer when you are traveling with your beloved cat. We were up at 4:30 to catch our 9:45 flight and all started well, Tarragon didn’t even fight to much getting in his carrier. One of the many great things about living in Providence is that the airport takes about 10 minutes to check in and get through security (even if we didn’t have TSA pre-check). Typically, when flying with Tarragon it takes a bit longer because he has to go into a special room so they can take him out of the carrier and run it through the x-ray machine. In providence that only takes about 10 extra minutes, unlike the 30 to 40 in Newark.
Vancouver, CA
Game Drive

On my trip to South Africa I had to go on a Safari. I flew into Cape Town and booked a two day tour to explore some of the Western Cape wildlife. It was a beautiful drive down to Mosel Bay, where we stopped for coffee and then further to the first national park. Here we joined a game drive around the area. The animals were quite shy that day, we did however ended up seeing some female lions chilling in the bushes and a white rhino.
Maldives Resort

Napoleon said "A picture is worth a thousand words" so this blog will be mostly pictures with just little bit of background. After finishing the live aboard snorkel cruise of the Maldives, we went to an all-inclusive resort called Sun Island (#sunisland). As with many places there are many good things and a few not so good things. Amongst the good things were our room. We especially liked the bathroom with its indoor shower AND an outdoor shower and the back porch with its own private pool and a view of the ocean. On the not so good list was the food; granted it was a huge buffet but what they did not tell us was most of the supplemental restaurants were closed. Interestingly the staff ran the gamut from outstanding customer service to waiters who took a break while we waited to get a drink. The best part for us was the activities. We snorkeled on the nearby reef almost daily, I learned to sail, John got multiple foot rubs from the Spa and we both went scuba diving four times. We had anticipated sitting around reading our books but we were so busy we rarely got a chance.
Save the whales by slowing down

These whales are so decimated that a single birth was cheered by scientists”:. Though Slalom’s story demonstrates the impressive resilience of North Atlantic right whales, they still need stronger federal protections to rebound from the human-caused threats that have decimated their population. Opinions to start the day, in...
Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
Coast Guard calls off search for overboard passenger on Mexico cruise

The Coast Guard has called off the search for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship near the coast of Mexico. “After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information,” the Coast Guard tweeted Monday afternoon. Carnival said in a statement that...
Lifeguards on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Save a Guest

Anyone who has been onboard a large cruise ship knows just how busy the pool deck can be on a hot and sunny day in the Caribbean. For that reason, Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines have a highly skilled and trained team of lifeguards on duty every day. Just...
Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday.
