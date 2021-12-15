LIVE and DIGITAL Homeowner Prospects Here!

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4433 Sq. Ft. Darling 1.5 story home on a premium, cul-de-sac lot with the side and backyards overlooking the George Mitchell Nature Preserve for optimal privacy! Located in Creekside, and close to miles of hike/bike trails, parks, the aquatic center, shopping center and exemplary schools. Gated courtyard entry features a cozy fireplace and casita with full bath; whole house generator, stunning wood floors, amazing storage and wood shutters throughout. Extended dining room can accommodate a large family gathering; adjacent butler's pantry with wine chiller and beverage fridge; open concept kitchen/breakfast/living area with vaulted wood beam ceiling and gas log fireplace; media room is conveniently close to the kitchen for snacks! Owner's retreat and 2 bedrooms down; game room (or home office) up; 3 car garage with epoxy floor and built-in storage; private backyard paradise has an award winning heated infinity edge pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, travertine decking, outdoor shower and pool bath.
