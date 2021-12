Many of SUNY Fredonia students’ experiences in on-campus quarantine have been anything but positive. Several students who test positive for COVID-19 find themselves quarantining on campus in Hendrix Hall, the college’s designated quarantine building. Several of these students choose to quarantine on campus rather than at home to avoid infecting family members, or live too far away to travel home from the college. One such student is Alex Erwin, a junior double majoring in audio/radio production and video production with a minor in accounting. Erwin lives almost eight hours away from Fredonia, and after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring 2021 semester, saw quarantining on campus as his best option.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO