New York City, NY

Carbon Trading + Clean Electric Grid = Good News for Co-ops and Condos

habitatmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs co-op and condo boards begin to compute the costs of reducing their buildings’ carbon output enough to satisfy the Climate Mobilization Act (Local Law 97), they have received a major dose of good news. A sweeping new study suggests that the greening of the electricity grid – by powering it...

www.habitatmag.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

China accelerates deployment of hydrogen energy

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles will be in operation during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. Late last month, the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) launched a 20,000-tonnes-per-year green hydrogen plant in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Post Register

Electric co-op pays out $320,000 in capital credits

With Salmon River Electric Cooperative retiring capital credits from the remainder of 2000 and all of 2001, a total of 1,280 checks totaling $320,000 have been sent to people who were members in those years. Co-op General Manager Ken Dizes said for the co-op to retain its not-for-profit status, Salmon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
habitatmag.com

New York City Bans Natural Gas in New Buildings

The New York City Council has passed a bill banning natural gas hookups in new construction under seven stories tall beginning in 2023, extending to taller buildings in 2027, The New York Times reports. The vote makes New York the largest city in the country to impose such a ban, which is designed to slow climate change by equipping buildings with efficient electric heat pumps, water boilers and stoves — as the electricity grid is increasingly powered by such renewable sources as solar, wind and water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

Comparing a Clean Electricity Standard and a Carbon Tax

As the United States commits to accelerating decarbonization as part of global efforts to combat climate change, the policies it enacts will govern its chances of success. These international ambitions are balanced against domestic realities: the effect of net-zero greenhouse gas strategies on households and the broader economy. Comparing different policy options against one another in terms of specific outcomes, such as emissions abatement and financial impact on consumers, is a useful exercise for policy makers. Because US congressional proposals have focused on two potential policy routes—an economy-wide price on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, and a sector-by-sector approach that starts with a clean electricity standard—this report models outcomes for these scenarios.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jackson Hole Radio

Electric co-ops issue checks to members

Just in time for Christmas, Lower Valley Energy will be putting a little jingle into the pockets of its member-consumers. This year the Lower Valley Energy Board of Directors approved returning over $4.8 million in patronage capital to be returned to its members. Last year Lower Valley Energy returned over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Cabot completes 'zero-carbon' delivery with electric truck

BERLIN—Cabot Corp. has completed one of Europe's first cross-border transports using a heavy-duty, zero-emissions electric truck, the company announced Dec. 15. For the delivery, from the Dutch port of Rotterdam to Antwerp, Belgium, digital road freight forwarder Sennder Gmbh transported over 17 metric tons of carbon black product for Cabot.
INDUSTRY
Cosmos

Winded: what becomes of decommissioned wind turbines?

In October 1993, Australia’s first commercial wind farm of note was constructed at Ten Mile Lagoon, west of Esperance, Western Australia. Twenty-eight years on, with wind now generating around 10% of Australia’s total electricity and 35% of its clean energy, Ten Mile Lagoon’s nine turbines are spinning towards the end of their working life, which is typically estimated at about 30 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yieldpro.com

The urgency of protecting the electric grid from cyberattacks

Multifamily owners and operators are the single largest dispenser of utilities in the nation. An electric grid failure would be catastrophic for operations and to residents, many of whom currently work from home. The clock is ticking to protect the electric grid from cyberattacks. Adversarial nations, terrorists, and criminal groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbia University

Reactions That Store Carbon Underground Can Cause Cracking. That’s Good News.

One promising way to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is to pump it underground, where it can react with certain rocks that transform the gas into a solid mineral. Scientists still have many questions to answer before this practice could be implemented on a large scale. One question is about what happens as the carbon mineralization process evolves — do the newly formed minerals clog the pores in the rock and prevent more CO2 from entering? Or do the additional minerals cause the surrounding rock to crack, opening up new areas where more CO2 can enter, react, and get stored?
SCIENCE
gilavalleycentral.net

Griffin recognized for services to electric co-ops

PHOENIX — State Rep. Gail Griffin, chair of the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee, announced Tuesday that she was recently presented with the 2021 Regional Award for Outstanding Service from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). The Regional Award for Outstanding Service recognizes outstanding service to...
PHOENIX, AZ
habitatmag.com

Co-ops and Condos Must Require Masks or Vaccination in Common Areas

As the Omicron variant sweeps into New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that masks are now required in all indoor public spaces — including the common areas of co-ops and condominiums — if the building does not have a vaccination requirement. The rule is a response to the 43% surge in the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 case rate since Thanksgiving. The rule went into effect on Monday, Dec. 13 and will remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2022, when state health officials will re-evaluate it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reporter

Terry Jarrett: Troubling predictions for America’s electric grid this winter

As the nation slides into winter, the U.S. could very well be facing another energy crisis. But this one won’t be at the gas pump. Instead, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) — which oversees the reliability of the nation’s power supply — is warning that a prolonged cold snap could spur blackouts across dozens of states this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
habitatmag.com

Co-op and Condo Advocates Push for J-51 Tax Break Renewal

As the sun sets on the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio, co-op and condo advocates are ramping up pressure on the City Council to renew the coveted J-51 tax breaks at the council’s last scheduled meeting of the legislative term, on Wednesday, Dec. 15. “The J-51 program plays...
REAL ESTATE
bondbuyer.com

Exit fees steep for electric co-ops seeking cleaner power

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, one of the nation’s largest electric cooperatives, is mapping a cleaner future while facing a loss of key members. Seven of Colorado-based Tri-State’s 42 member utilities are considering an exit in pursuit of more affordable power sources, greater flexibility and less reliance on coal. Currently, members are required to buy 95% of their electricity from Tri-State.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
habitatmag.com

Co-op and Condo Residents Need to Act Fast on Pandemic Relief Funds

New York homeowners — including co-op shareholders and condo-unit owners — who have suffered economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic just received an early Christmas present. The federal government has released $539 million in long-awaited aid to homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages, monthly charges, taxes, utilities and other housing costs. The money will become available after Jan. 3, 2022, and it will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenBiz

Can burying power lines protect storm-wracked electric grids? Not always

The good news when Hurricane Ida churned into Louisiana on Aug. 29 was that levees held up — especially those strengthened after Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans in 2005. The bad news: In many places, power systems failed. Nearly five days later, more than 80 percent of New Orleans customers were still in the dark, in sweltering heat.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NHPR

What could put New England's electricity grid at risk this winter?

Depending on several factors, New England’s regional electricity grid operator could ask residents to turn down the heat, do less laundry and minimize cooking this winter. While forecasts predict a mild winter, the grid could be in a precarious position, ISO-New England says. ISO coordinates the flow of electricity through the transmission system, and plans for how to meet the region’s electricity needs for the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
habitatmag.com

For Co-op and Condo Boards, Now Is the Time to Electrify

Co-op and condo boards will soon face momentous decisions on how to reduce their buildings’ carbon emissions to avoid stiff fines under the city’s Climate Mobilization Act. In a new report called “Grid Ready,” the nonprofit Urban Green Council (UGC) offers the encouraging news that the city’s electric grid is ready to handle increasing demand if co-op and condo boards start switching from fossil-fuel-fired boilers to the new generation of electric heat pumps.
ECONOMY

