Carbon Trading + Clean Electric Grid = Good News for Co-ops and Condos

One promising way to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is to pump it underground, where it can react with certain rocks that transform the gas into a solid mineral. Scientists still have many questions to answer before this practice could be implemented on a large scale. One question is about what happens as the carbon mineralization process evolves — do the newly formed minerals clog the pores in the rock and prevent more CO2 from entering? Or do the additional minerals cause the surrounding rock to crack, opening up new areas where more CO2 can enter, react, and get stored?

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO