The 2022 Olympics in Beijing are right around the corner and we still don’t know if NHL players will be participating. Back in the summer of 2020, Olympic participation was a key part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between the NHL and the Players’ Association. The players didn’t go to Pyeongchang in 2018 and it was written into the most recent CBA that they’d be able to go in 2022 and 2026.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO