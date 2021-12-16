Adjustments lead to Montana State's first signing class under head coach Brent Vigen

Pleading with Montana State’s Quarterback Club, Brent Vigen emphasized a need for more investment.

The new Bobcats head coach said the team’s recruiting process needed to be bolstered. And MSU supporters were on board.

“A lot of that came down to, how do we put ourselves in the best position to evaluate these kids as thoroughly as we can?” Vigen said.

The Bobcats brought on Tyler Walker as a director of football recruiting and Ryan Weese as director of on-campus recruiting. And those decisions have appeared to pay off.

Vigen was ecstatic to talk about MSU’s Class of 2022, which is made up of several standout in-state athletes including Gatorade player of the year Taco Dowler of Billings West. The signees were announced Wednesday during the team’s early signing period.

“It’s a really good start to our class,” Vigen said. “It’s 16 guys that will add a lot of value to our program. Excited to call them Bobcats today.”

When Vigen arrived at MSU last winter, the Bobcats had already begun their recruiting cycle. He noted retaining a majority of the staff from previous head coach Jeff Choate’s tenure was beneficial, especially with recruiting in Montana.

The Bobcats retained a majority of the previous signing class but added a few last spring and summer who will join the team this upcoming January.

Bringing this signing class together, Vigen said, was challenging. Part of the recruiting was forced to be through virtual means as the NCAA had instituted a dead period since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

But after the Bobcats could speak to recruits in person, Vigen stressed the importance of the Bobcat Athletic Complex. The $18 million building which opened this season, Vigen said, reinforced MSU’s commitment to the program.

“We have a really good combination of a school, a community and a football program to sell,” Vigen said, “so that makes things a lot easier.”

The NCAA also granted last season’s players an extra year of eligibility. The Bobcats retained plenty who are making key contributions on their way to the FCS semifinals, which will be played at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday against South Dakota State.

But in terms of a signing class, the Bobcats thought critically about their roster numbers and scholarship allotments.

“Roster management is a fluid operation and one that you want to streamline as much as you can,” Vigen said. “A lot of math involved. … We knew we weren’t going to have a huge number this year. We knew we had to be pretty selective but be deliberate at the same time.”

Under Choate, MSU’s position coaches did a majority of its recruiting. Vigen saw a lack of a recruiting staff.

Thus, Walker and Weese were brought on. Weese takes care of logistics, Vigen said, and Walker focuses on evaluation. The Bobcats’ assistant coaches, though, still played a pivotal role.

“The more eyes you can get,” Vigen said, “that's really important.”

Vigen evaluated MSU’s past five classes. He wanted to identify the players who stuck with the program and thrived because of it.

Vigen took input from Brian Armstrong, MSU’s offensive line coach, as well as former special teams coordinator and director of high school relations BJ Robertson, who both have strong Montana ties, as well as other assistants.

“I know sometimes you change schemes. There's a little bit different view of what you're looking for,” Vigen said. “The basic areas that we recruit are very similar. I think our processes might have changed a little bit, but I think studying recent history and the young men that have really excelled here was important for us at the very beginning stages.”

Vigen and Choate shared plenty of similarities as well. Vigen said he attended “quite a few games” this year and saw most of the in-state players compete in person.

Choate long emphasized in-state recruiting. In this first class for Vigen, the Bobcats signed 12 players from Montana.

MSU had every signee at the team’s summer camps, which Vigen said will continue to be a critical piece of the team’s evaluations. He wanted to see how they compete in person but also how they react to coaching. Choate also shared that sentiment during his tenure.

The region of focus didn’t change much either. Vigen said the Bobcats honed in on states like Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Texas and Minnesota and that he hopes more players from those areas will be added during the late signing period.

“We feel like it’s really important to dig deep into high school football in the state of Montana and know there’s a lot of hungry kids out there,” Vigen said. “I thought we did a real good job of identifying a group of guys that can and want to develop, and I think guys that really want to be here at MSU.”

Aside from playing ability, Vigen said he seeks out competitive individuals. He also hopes they value their education and see themselves being a part of the program for years to come.

Vigen added that emphasizing what MSU and Bozeman can bring to players’ lives is important in recruiting battles with rival Montana, rather than pointing out what Missoula or the Grizzlies lack.

“It'll continue to be an ongoing battle,” Vigen said. “The game is once a year, but the rivalry and the back-and-forth on the recruiting side of it is an everyday deal.”