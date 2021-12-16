Steven M. Sipple:

So, Mickey Joseph, any good recruiting stories?

The 53-year-old coaching veteran has scores of them, and he told a pretty good one Wednesday.

The central figure was Ja'Marr Chase, a unanimous All-American for LSU's national championship team in 2019.

"It was a Tuesday night, and I got wind that Auburn was coming to town," Joseph recalls. "So, I called him, and he answered the phone. We kept talking, and he kept trying to hang up. I wouldn't let him hang up. I kept him on the phone for like four or five hours.

"He said, 'Coach, I'm tired.'"

Joseph asked Chase if he would sign his letter-of-intent with LSU the following morning.

"He said, 'Yes, sir, I'm signing them," Joseph recalls. "With SEC recruiting, it's tough because everybody's after those four- and five-star kids. You've got to really work."

In this case, it meant keeping Chase on the phone until 2:30 a.m.

Whatever it takes, right?

"I hit the ground running (last week)," said Joseph, Nebraska's new receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach.