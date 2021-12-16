ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Steven M. Sipple:

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago

So, Mickey Joseph, any good recruiting stories?

The 53-year-old coaching veteran has scores of them, and he told a pretty good one Wednesday.

The central figure was Ja'Marr Chase, a unanimous All-American for LSU's national championship team in 2019.

"It was a Tuesday night, and I got wind that Auburn was coming to town," Joseph recalls. "So, I called him, and he answered the phone. We kept talking, and he kept trying to hang up. I wouldn't let him hang up. I kept him on the phone for like four or five hours.

"He said, 'Coach, I'm tired.'"

Joseph asked Chase if he would sign his letter-of-intent with LSU the following morning.

"He said, 'Yes, sir, I'm signing them," Joseph recalls. "With SEC recruiting, it's tough because everybody's after those four- and five-star kids. You've got to really work."

In this case, it meant keeping Chase on the phone until 2:30 a.m.

Whatever it takes, right?

"I hit the ground running (last week)," said Joseph, Nebraska's new receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Huskers have 13 signed and four transfers committed, where might they look next?

National Signing Day has come and gone, though the early signing period is open through Friday. Nebraska coach Scott Frost predicted Wednesday that more players than usual will be available after the early signing period because of the generally smaller recruiting classes schools around the country signed this week. The transfer portal and extra eligibility conspired to make that the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Sports Illustrated

Urban Meyer Never Stopped Living in the Past

One afternoon this summer, Urban Meyer was a special guest at a luncheon at the stadium with one of the Jaguars’ largest corporate sponsors. For about 20 minutes, he gave a speech about leadership. Like the entirety of his brief, 11-month tenure in Jacksonville, it was based wholly on Meyer’s past coaching successes.
NFL
Blue Springs Examiner

Where should Bo Nix, Max Johnson, Zach Calzada transfer? Here are some SEC schools in need

College football coaches predicted that loosening transfer restrictions on athletes would yield a free agency-like system, and that's come to fruition after the NCAA changed the rules last spring to grant immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers. The transfer portal is bursting at the seams, and it's not just full...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

LSU QB Myles Brennan reverses transfer decision

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has reversed his transfer decision and will be returning to the Tigers. Brennan announced on Nov. 1 that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, six weeks later he announced he has decided to stay at LSU. If you’re wondering what changed, the answer is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#All American#Lsu#Sec
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy