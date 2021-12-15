ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

CheckDST: Measuring Real-World Generalization of Dialogue State Tracking Performance

By Hyundong Cho, Chinnadhurai Sankar, Christopher Lin, Kaushik Ram Sadagopan, Shahin Shayandeh, Asli Celikyilmaz, Jonathan May, Ahmad Beirami
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Hyundong Cho, Chinnadhurai Sankar, Christopher Lin, Kaushik Ram Sadagopan, Shahin Shayandeh, Asli Celikyilmaz, Jonathan May, Ahmad Beirami. Recent neural models that extend the pretrain-then-finetune paradigm continue to achieve new state-of-the-art results on joint goal accuracy (JGA) for dialogue state tracking (DST) benchmarks. However, we call...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
windowsreport.com

New browser performance measuring tools for Android announced by Microsoft

Microsoft is preparing even more goodies for those of you interested. Deciding what browser to use can be a really though task for some. However, these new tools could help you reach a verdict much faster. This new software from Microsoft will be dedicated for Linux and Android. There’s no...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Post-processing of real-time quantum event measurements for an optimal bandwidth

Jens Kerski (1), Hendrik Mannel (1), Pia Lochner (1), Eric Kleinherbers (1), Annika Kurzmann (2), Arne Ludwig (3), Andreas D. Wieck (3), Jürgen König (1), Axel Lorke (1), Martin Geller (1) ((1) Faculty of Physics and CENIDE, University of Duisburg-Essen, Duisburg, Germany, (2) 2nd Institute of Physics, RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany, (3) Chair for Applied Solid State Physics, Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Bochum, Germany)
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dst#Generalization#Jga
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The World’s First Crypto Index Fund, Tracking Bitcoin Performance, Turns Four

This is a promoted article provided by Invictus Capital. Crypto20, the world’s first tokenized cryptocurrency index fund which holds the top crypto assets including bitcoin, has officially been operational for four years. We’re incredibly grateful for the calibre of investors who have joined us on our journey and are eager to continue to deliver access to democratized financial products that are efficient and affordable to people around the globe, regardless of socioeconomic status.
STOCKS
arxiv.org

Cumulants asymptotics for the zeros counting measure of real Gaussian processes

We compute the exact asymptotics for the cumulants of linear statistics associated with the zeros counting measure of a large class of real Gaussian processes. Precisely, we show that if the underlying covariance function is regular and square integrable, the cumulants of order higher than two of these statistics asymptotically vanish. This result implies in particular that the number of zeros of such processes satisfies a central limit theorem. Our methods refines the recent approach by T. Letendre and M. Ancona and allows us to prove a stronger quantitative asymptotics, under weaker hypotheses on the underlying process. The proof exploits in particular the elegant interplay between the combinatorial structures of cumulants and factorial moments in order to simplify the determination of the asymptotics of nodal observables. The class of processes addressed by our main theorem englobes as motivating examples random Gaussian trigonometric polynomials, random orthogonal polynomials and the universal Gaussian process with sinc kernel on the real line, for which the asymptotics of higher moments of the number of zeros were so far only conjectured.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
thefabricator.com

Tune up your company’s performance measures

What measures are you using to determine your company’s performance? How do you know if you have had a good day, week, month, or even year? You look to your performance measures, of course. But as you step back and give thoughtful evaluation, do you see a set of performance measures that provide timely, effective, and relevant insight, or do you see a collection of measures that tell you about outcomes but little about the performance of upstream operations?
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

How Well Does Self-Supervised Learning Perform In The Real World?

If you have been reading recent publications on self-supervised pre-training, you might have noticed that all of the novel methods and techniques were mostly evaluated on ImageNet. The ImageNet dataset is highly diverse, large and contains an enormous number of classes. It has been curated specifically to evaluate the performance of image processing models, so it is unquestionably well suited for this task. But relatively few emphasis has been put on how these self-supervised techniques perform on other image datasets. Datasets that are uncurated and contain large amounts of random images. In their paper “Self-supervised Pretraining of Visual Features in the Wild”, Goyal et al. set out to investigate whether the perceived performances of self-supervised pre-training techniques hold true when trained on a set of random, uncurated images.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples

Personalized medicine is expected to maximize the intended drug effects and minimize side effects by treating patients based on their genetic profiles. Thus, it is important to generate drugs based on the genetic profiles of diseases, especially in anticancer drug discovery. However, this is challenging because the vast chemical space and variations in cancer properties require a huge time resource to search for proper molecules. Therefore, an efficient and fast search method considering genetic profiles is required for de novo molecular design of anticancer drugs. Here, we propose a faster molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples (FasterGTS). FasterGTS is constructed with a genetic algorithm and a Monte Carlo tree search with three deep neural networks: supervised learning, self-trained, and value networks, and it generates anticancer molecules based on the genetic profiles of a cancer sample. When compared to other methods, FasterGTS generated cancer sample-specific molecules with general chemical properties required for cancer drugs within the limited numbers of samplings. We expect that FasterGTS contributes to the anticancer drug generation.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous Graph Learning Model for Cyber-Attack Detection

A cyber-attack is a malicious attempt by experienced hackers to breach the target information system. Usually, the cyber-attacks are characterized as hybrid TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) and long-term adversarial behaviors, making the traditional intrusion detection methods ineffective. Most existing cyber-attack detection systems are implemented based on manually designed rules by referring to domain knowledge (e.g., threat models, threat intelligences). However, this process is lack of intelligence and generalization ability. Aiming at this limitation, this paper proposes an intelligent cyber-attack detection method based on provenance data. To effective and efficient detect cyber-attacks from a huge number of system events in the provenance data, we firstly model the provenance data by a heterogeneous graph to capture the rich context information of each system entities (e.g., process, file, socket, etc.), and learns a semantic vector representation for each system entity. Then, we perform online cyber-attack detection by sampling a small and compact local graph from the heterogeneous graph, and classifying the key system entities as malicious or benign. We conducted a series of experiments on two provenance datasets with real cyber-attacks. The experiment results show that the proposed method outperforms other learning based detection models, and has competitive performance against state-of-the-art rule based cyber-attack detection systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Rich Representation of Keyphrases from Text

In this work, we explore how to learn task-specific language models aimed towards learning rich representation of keyphrases from text documents. We experiment with different masking strategies for pre-training transformer language models (LMs) in discriminative as well as generative settings. In the discriminative setting, we introduce a new pre-training objective - Keyphrase Boundary Infilling with Replacement (KBIR), showing large gains in performance (upto 9.26 points in F1) over SOTA, when LM pre-trained using KBIR is fine-tuned for the task of keyphrase extraction. In the generative setting, we introduce a new pre-training setup for BART - KeyBART, that reproduces the keyphrases related to the input text in the CatSeq format, instead of the denoised original input. This also led to gains in performance (upto 4.33 points in F1@M) over SOTA for keyphrase generation. Additionally, we also fine-tune the pre-trained language models on named entity recognition (NER), question answering (QA), relation extraction (RE), abstractive summarization and achieve comparable performance with that of the SOTA, showing that learning rich representation of keyphrases is indeed beneficial for many other fundamental NLP tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Classification Under Ambiguity: When Is Average-K Better Than Top-K?

When many labels are possible, choosing a single one can lead to low precision. A common alternative, referred to as top-$K$ classification, is to choose some number $K$ (commonly around 5) and to return the $K$ labels with the highest scores. Unfortunately, for unambiguous cases, $K>1$ is too many and, for very ambiguous cases, $K \leq 5$ (for example) can be too small. An alternative sensible strategy is to use an adaptive approach in which the number of labels returned varies as a function of the computed ambiguity, but must average to some particular $K$ over all the samples. We denote this alternative average-$K$ classification. This paper formally characterizes the ambiguity profile when average-$K$ classification can achieve a lower error rate than a fixed top-$K$ classification. Moreover, it provides natural estimation procedures for both the fixed-size and the adaptive classifier and proves their consistency. Finally, it reports experiments on real-world image data sets revealing the benefit of average-$K$ classification over top-$K$ in practice. Overall, when the ambiguity is known precisely, average-$K$ is never worse than top-$K$, and, in our experiments, when it is estimated, this also holds.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy