ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Improving Conversational Recommendation Systems' Quality with Context-Aware Item Meta Information

By Bowen Yang, Cong Han, Yu Li, Lei Zuo, Zhou Yu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Conversational recommendation systems (CRS) engage with users by inferring user preferences from dialog history, providing accurate recommendations, and generating appropriate responses. Previous CRSs use knowledge graph (KG) based recommendation modules and integrate KG with language models for response generation. Although KG-based approaches prove...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

DCAN: Improving Temporal Action Detection via Dual Context Aggregation

Temporal action detection aims to locate the boundaries of action in the video. The current method based on boundary matching enumerates and calculates all possible boundary matchings to generate proposals. However, these methods neglect the long-range context aggregation in boundary prediction. At the same time, due to the similar semantics of adjacent matchings, local semantic aggregation of densely-generated matchings cannot improve semantic richness and discrimination. In this paper, we propose the end-to-end proposal generation method named Dual Context Aggregation Network (DCAN) to aggregate context on two levels, namely, boundary level and proposal level, for generating high-quality action proposals, thereby improving the performance of temporal action detection. Specifically, we design the Multi-Path Temporal Context Aggregation (MTCA) to achieve smooth context aggregation on boundary level and precise evaluation of boundaries. For matching evaluation, Coarse-to-fine Matching (CFM) is designed to aggregate context on the proposal level and refine the matching map from coarse to fine. We conduct extensive experiments on ActivityNet v1.3 and THUMOS-14. DCAN obtains an average mAP of 35.39% on ActivityNet v1.3 and reaches mAP 54.14% at IoU@0.5 on THUMOS-14, which demonstrates DCAN can generate high-quality proposals and achieve state-of-the-art performance. We release the code at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

DiPS: Differentiable Policy for Sketching in Recommender Systems

In sequential recommender system applications, it is important to develop models that can capture users' evolving interest over time to successfully recommend future items that they are likely to interact with. For users with long histories, typical models based on recurrent neural networks tend to forget important items in the distant past. Recent works have shown that storing a small sketch of past items can improve sequential recommendation tasks. However, these works all rely on static sketching policies, i.e., heuristics to select items to keep in the sketch, which are not necessarily optimal and cannot improve over time with more training data. In this paper, we propose a differentiable policy for sketching (DiPS), a framework that learns a data-driven sketching policy in an end-to-end manner together with the recommender system model to explicitly maximize recommendation quality in the future. We also propose an approximate estimator of the gradient for optimizing the sketching algorithm parameters that is computationally efficient. We verify the effectiveness of DiPS on real-world datasets under various practical settings and show that it requires up to $50\%$ fewer sketch items to reach the same predictive quality than existing sketching policies.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Five Ways to Improve Your Code Quality

With over 37 billion open source components combined in the most popular open source ecosystems, keeping your code in top shape can feel like trying to blow out trick birthday candles. Luckily, the newest code quality course from the Sonatype Learn Team, 5 Ways to Improve Your Code Quality, outlines a few essential ways to maintain outstanding code quality.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cold Item Integration in Deep Hybrid Recommenders via Tunable Stochastic Gates

A major challenge in collaborative filtering methods is how to produce recommendations for cold items (items with no ratings), or integrate cold item into an existing catalog. Over the years, a variety of hybrid recommendation models have been proposed to address this problem by utilizing items' metadata and content along with their ratings or usage patterns. In this work, we wish to revisit the cold start problem in order to draw attention to an overlooked challenge: the ability to integrate and balance between (regular) warm items and completely cold items. In this case, two different challenges arise: (1) preserving high quality performance on warm items, while (2) learning to promote cold items to relevant users. First, we show that these two objectives are in fact conflicting, and the balance between them depends on the business needs and the application at hand. Next, we propose a novel hybrid recommendation algorithm that bridges these two conflicting objectives and enables a harmonized balance between preserving high accuracy for warm items while effectively promoting completely cold items. We demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm on movies, apps, and articles recommendations, and provide an empirical analysis of the cold-warm trade-off.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Plm#Information Retrieval
arxiv.org

Show and Write: Entity-aware News Generation with Image Information

Automatically writing long articles is a complex and challenging language generation task. Prior work has primarily focused on generating these articles using human-written prompt to provide some topical context and some metadata about the article. That said, for many applications, such as generating news stories, these articles are often paired with images and their captions or alt-text, which in turn are based on real-world events and may reference many different named entities that are difficult to be correctly recognized and predicted by language models. To address these two problems, this paper introduces an Entity-aware News Generation method with Image iNformation, Engin, to incorporate news image information into language models. Engin produces news articles conditioned on both metadata and information such as captions and named entities extracted from images. We also propose an Entity-aware mechanism to help our model better recognize and predict the entity names in news. We perform experiments on two public large-scale news datasets, GoodNews and VisualNews. Quantitative results show that our approach improves article perplexity by 4-5 points over the base models. Qualitative results demonstrate the text generated by Engin is more consistent with news images. We also perform article quality annotation experiment on the generated articles to validate that our model produces higher-quality articles. Finally, we investigate the effect Engin has on methods that automatically detect machine-generated articles.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

ISEEQ: Information Seeking Question Generation using Dynamic Meta-Information Retrieval and Knowledge Graphs

Conversational Information Seeking (CIS) is a relatively new research area within conversational AI that attempts to seek information from end-users in order to understand and satisfy users' needs. If realized, such a system has far-reaching benefits in the real world; for example, a CIS system can assist clinicians in pre-screening or triaging patients in healthcare. A key open sub-problem in CIS that remains unaddressed in the literature is generating Information Seeking Questions (ISQs) based on a short initial query from the end-user. To address this open problem, we propose Information SEEking Question generator (ISEEQ), a novel approach for generating ISQs from just a short user query, given a large text corpus relevant to the user query. Firstly, ISEEQ uses a knowledge graph to enrich the user query. Secondly, ISEEQ uses the knowledge-enriched query to retrieve relevant context passages to ask coherent ISQs adhering to a conceptual flow. Thirdly, ISEEQ introduces a new deep generative-adversarial reinforcement learning-based approach for generating ISQs. We show that ISEEQ can generate high-quality ISQs to promote the development of CIS agents. ISEEQ significantly outperforms comparable baselines on five ISQ evaluation metrics across four datasets having user queries from diverse domains. Further, we argue that ISEEQ is transferable across domains for generating ISQs, as it shows the acceptable performance when trained and tested on different pairs of domains. The qualitative human evaluation confirms ISEEQ-generated ISQs are comparable in quality to human-generated questions and outperform the best comparable baseline.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create a Vector-Based Movie Recommendation System

Building a movie recommendation system using transformers and vector-based technology. In this post, I am going to show you how to vectorize a movie dataset and at the end of the tutorial, I am going to complete the movie recommendation system using nearest neighbors. Full code available at my repo.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

GIMIRec: Global Interaction Information Aware Multi-Interest Framework for Sequential Recommendation

Sequential recommendation based on multi-interest framework models the user's recent interaction sequence into multiple different interest vectors, since a single low-dimensional vector cannot fully represent the diversity of user interests. However, most existing models only intercept users' recent interaction behaviors as training data, discarding a large amount of historical interaction sequences. This may raise two issues. On the one hand, data reflecting multiple interests of users is missing; on the other hand, the co-occurrence between items in historical user-item interactions is not fully explored. To tackle the two issues, this paper proposes a novel sequential recommendation model called "Global Interaction Aware Multi-Interest Framework for Sequential Recommendation (GIMIRec)". Specifically, a global context extraction module is firstly proposed without introducing any external information, which calculates a weighted co-occurrence matrix based on the constrained co-occurrence number of each item pair and their time interval from the historical interaction sequences of all users and then obtains the global context embedding of each item by using a simplified graph convolution. Secondly, the time interval of each item pair in the recent interaction sequence of each user is captured and combined with the global context item embedding to get the personalized item embedding. Finally, a self-attention based multi-interest framework is applied to learn the diverse interests of users for sequential recommendation. Extensive experiments on the three real-world datasets of Amazon-Books, Taobao-Buy and Amazon-Hybrid show that the performance of GIMIRec on the Recall, NDCG and Hit Rate indicators is significantly superior to that of the state-of-the-art methods. Moreover, the proposed global context extraction module can be easily transplanted to most sequential recommendation models.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fractional cyber-neural systems -- a brief survey

Neurotechnology has made great strides in the last 20 years. However, we still have a long way to go to commercialize many of these technologies as we lack a unified framework to study cyber-neural systems (CNS) that bring the hardware, software, and the neural system together. Dynamical systems play a key role in developing these technologies as they capture different aspects of the brain and provide insight into their function. Converging evidence suggests that fractional-order dynamical systems are advantageous in modeling neural systems because of their compact representation and accuracy in capturing the long-range memory exhibited in neural behavior. In this brief survey, we provide an overview of fractional CNS that entails fractional-order systems in the context of CNS. In particular, we introduce basic definitions required for the analysis and synthesis of fractional CNS, encompassing system identification, state estimation, and closed-loop control. Additionally, we provide an illustration of some applications in the context of CNS and draw some possible future research directions. Ultimately, advancements in these three areas will be critical in developing the next generation of CNS, which will, ultimately, improve people's quality of life.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DISTREAL: Distributed Resource-Aware Learning in Heterogeneous Systems

We study the problem of distributed training of neural networks (NNs) on devices with heterogeneous, limited, and time-varying availability of computational resources. We present an adaptive, resource-aware, on-device learning mechanism, DISTREAL, which is able to fully and efficiently utilize the available resources on devices in a distributed manner, increasing the convergence speed. This is achieved with a dropout mechanism that dynamically adjusts the computational complexity of training an NN by randomly dropping filters of convolutional layers of the model. Our main contribution is the introduction of a design space exploration (DSE) technique, which finds Pareto-optimal per-layer dropout vectors with respect to resource requirements and convergence speed of the training. Applying this technique, each device is able to dynamically select the dropout vector that fits its available resource without requiring any assistance from the server. We implement our solution in a federated learning (FL) system, where the availability of computational resources varies both between devices and over time, and show through extensive evaluation that we are able to significantly increase the convergence speed over the state of the art without compromising on the final accuracy.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Temporal Subgraph Contrast

Self-supervised learning on graphs has recently drawn a lot of attention due to its independence from labels and its robustness in representation. Current studies on this topic mainly use static information such as graph structures but cannot well capture dynamic information such as timestamps of edges. Realistic graphs are often dynamic, which means the interaction between nodes occurs at a specific time. This paper proposes a self-supervised dynamic graph representation learning framework (DySubC), which defines a temporal subgraph contrastive learning task to simultaneously learn the structural and evolutional features of a dynamic graph. Specifically, a novel temporal subgraph sampling strategy is firstly proposed, which takes each node of the dynamic graph as the central node and uses both neighborhood structures and edge timestamps to sample the corresponding temporal subgraph. The subgraph representation function is then designed according to the influence of neighborhood nodes on the central node after encoding the nodes in each subgraph. Finally, the structural and temporal contrastive loss are defined to maximize the mutual information between node representation and temporal subgraph representation. Experiments on five real-world datasets demonstrate that (1) DySubC performs better than the related baselines including two graph contrastive learning models and four dynamic graph representation learning models in the downstream link prediction task, and (2) the use of temporal information can not only sample more effective subgraphs, but also learn better representation by temporal contrastive loss.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning from Guided Play: A Scheduled Hierarchical Approach for Improving Exploration in Adversarial Imitation Learning

Effective exploration continues to be a significant challenge that prevents the deployment of reinforcement learning for many physical systems. This is particularly true for systems with continuous and high-dimensional state and action spaces, such as robotic manipulators. The challenge is accentuated in the sparse rewards setting, where the low-level state information required for the design of dense rewards is unavailable. Adversarial imitation learning (AIL) can partially overcome this barrier by leveraging expert-generated demonstrations of optimal behaviour and providing, essentially, a replacement for dense reward information. Unfortunately, the availability of expert demonstrations does not necessarily improve an agent's capability to explore effectively and, as we empirically show, can lead to inefficient or stagnated learning. We present Learning from Guided Play (LfGP), a framework in which we leverage expert demonstrations of, in addition to a main task, multiple auxiliary tasks. Subsequently, a hierarchical model is used to learn each task reward and policy through a modified AIL procedure, in which exploration of all tasks is enforced via a scheduler composing different tasks together. This affords many benefits: learning efficiency is improved for main tasks with challenging bottleneck transitions, expert data becomes reusable between tasks, and transfer learning through the reuse of learned auxiliary task models becomes possible. Our experimental results in a challenging multitask robotic manipulation domain indicate that our method compares favourably to supervised imitation learning and to a state-of-the-art AIL method. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Structure Learning with Variational Information Bottleneck

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown promising results on a broad spectrum of applications. Most empirical studies of GNNs directly take the observed graph as input, assuming the observed structure perfectly depicts the accurate and complete relations between nodes. However, graphs in the real world are inevitably noisy or incomplete, which could even exacerbate the quality of graph representations. In this work, we propose a novel Variational Information Bottleneck guided Graph Structure Learning framework, namely VIB-GSL, in the perspective of information theory. VIB-GSL advances the Information Bottleneck (IB) principle for graph structure learning, providing a more elegant and universal framework for mining underlying task-relevant relations. VIB-GSL learns an informative and compressive graph structure to distill the actionable information for specific downstream tasks. VIB-GSL deduces a variational approximation for irregular graph data to form a tractable IB objective function, which facilitates training stability. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that the superior effectiveness and robustness of VIB-GSL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Explainable Natural Language Processing with Matrix Product States

Jirawat Tangpanitanon, Chanatip Mangkang, Pradeep Bhadola, Yuichiro Minato, Dimitris Angelakis, Thiparat Chotibut. Despite empirical successes of recurrent neural networks (RNNs) in natural language processing (NLP), theoretical understanding of RNNs is still limited due to intrinsically complex computations in RNNs. We perform a systematic analysis of RNNs' behaviors in a ubiquitous NLP task, the sentiment analysis of movie reviews, via the mapping between a class of RNNs called recurrent arithmetic circuits (RACs) and a matrix product state (MPS). Using the von-Neumann entanglement entropy (EE) as a proxy for information propagation, we show that single-layer RACs possess a maximum information propagation capacity, reflected by the saturation of the EE. Enlarging the bond dimension of an MPS beyond the EE saturation threshold does not increase the prediction accuracies, so a minimal model that best estimates the data statistics can be constructed. Although the saturated EE is smaller than the maximum EE achievable by the area law of an MPS, our model achieves ~99% training accuracies in realistic sentiment analysis data sets. Thus, low EE alone is not a warrant against the adoption of single-layer RACs for NLP. Contrary to a common belief that long-range information propagation is the main source of RNNs' expressiveness, we show that single-layer RACs also harness high expressiveness from meaningful word vector embeddings. Our work sheds light on the phenomenology of learning in RACs and more generally on the explainability aspects of RNNs for NLP, using tools from many-body quantum physics.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy