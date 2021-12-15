ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROMPT WAYWARDNESS: The Curious Case of Discretized Interpretation of Continuous Prompts

By Daniel Khashabi, Shane Lyu, Sewon Min, Lianhui Qin, Kyle Richardson, Sameer Singh, Sean Welleck, Hannaneh Hajishirzi, Tushar Khot, Ashish Sabharwal, Yejin Choi
 4 days ago

Daniel Khashabi, Shane Lyu, Sewon Min, Lianhui Qin, Kyle Richardson, Sameer Singh, Sean Welleck, Hannaneh Hajishirzi, Tushar Khot, Ashish Sabharwal, Yejin Choi. Fine-tuning continuous prompts for target tasks has recently emerged as a compact alternative to full model fine-tuning. Motivated by these promising results, we investigate...

Prompting Visual-Language Models for Efficient Video Understanding

Visual-language pre-training has shown great success for learning joint visual-textual representations from large-scale web data, demonstrating remarkable ability for zero-shot generalisation. This paper presents a simple method to efficiently adapt one pre-trained visual-language model to novel tasks with minimal training, and here, we consider video understanding tasks. Specifically, we propose to optimise a few random vectors, termed as continuous prompt vectors, that convert the novel tasks into the same format as the pre-training objectives. In addition, to bridge the gap between static images and videos, temporal information is encoded with lightweight Transformers stacking on top of frame-wise visual features. Experimentally, we conduct extensive ablation studies to analyse the critical components and necessities. On 9 public benchmarks of action recognition, action localisation, and text-video retrieval, across closed-set, few-shot, open-set scenarios, we achieve competitive or state-of-the-art performance to existing methods, despite training significantly fewer parameters.
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
Self-Supervised Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Temporal Subgraph Contrast

Self-supervised learning on graphs has recently drawn a lot of attention due to its independence from labels and its robustness in representation. Current studies on this topic mainly use static information such as graph structures but cannot well capture dynamic information such as timestamps of edges. Realistic graphs are often dynamic, which means the interaction between nodes occurs at a specific time. This paper proposes a self-supervised dynamic graph representation learning framework (DySubC), which defines a temporal subgraph contrastive learning task to simultaneously learn the structural and evolutional features of a dynamic graph. Specifically, a novel temporal subgraph sampling strategy is firstly proposed, which takes each node of the dynamic graph as the central node and uses both neighborhood structures and edge timestamps to sample the corresponding temporal subgraph. The subgraph representation function is then designed according to the influence of neighborhood nodes on the central node after encoding the nodes in each subgraph. Finally, the structural and temporal contrastive loss are defined to maximize the mutual information between node representation and temporal subgraph representation. Experiments on five real-world datasets demonstrate that (1) DySubC performs better than the related baselines including two graph contrastive learning models and four dynamic graph representation learning models in the downstream link prediction task, and (2) the use of temporal information can not only sample more effective subgraphs, but also learn better representation by temporal contrastive loss.
Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
Discourse-Aware Prompt Design for Text Generation

Current efficient fine-tuning methods (e.g., adapters, prefix-tuning, etc.) have optimized conditional text generation via training a small set of extra parameters of the neural language model, while freezing the rest for efficiency. While showing strong performance on some generation tasks, they don't generalize across all generation tasks. In this work, we show that prompt based conditional text generation can be improved with simple and efficient methods that simulate modeling the discourse structure of human written text. We introduce two key design choices: First we show that a higher-level discourse structure of human written text can be modelled with \textit{hierarchical blocking} on prefix parameters that enable spanning different parts of the input and output text and yield more coherent output generations. Second, we propose sparse prefix tuning by introducing \textit{attention sparsity} on the prefix parameters at different layers of the network and learn sparse transformations on the softmax-function, respectively. We find that sparse attention enables the prefix-tuning to better control of the input contents (salient facts) yielding more efficient tuning of the prefix-parameters. Experiments on a wide-variety of text generation tasks show that structured design of prefix parameters can achieve comparable results to fine-tuning all parameters while outperforming standard prefix-tuning on all generation tasks even in low-resource settings.
A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
Characterizing and addressing the issue of oversmoothing in neural autoregressive sequence modeling

Neural autoregressive sequence models smear the probability among many possible sequences including degenerate ones, such as empty or repetitive sequences. In this work, we tackle one specific case where the model assigns a high probability to unreasonably short sequences. We define the oversmoothing rate to quantify this issue. After confirming the high degree of oversmoothing in neural machine translation, we propose to explicitly minimize the oversmoothing rate during training. We conduct a set of experiments to study the effect of the proposed regularization on both model distribution and decoding performance. We use a neural machine translation task as the testbed and consider three different datasets of varying size. Our experiments reveal three major findings. First, we can control the oversmoothing rate of the model by tuning the strength of the regularization. Second, by enhancing the oversmoothing loss contribution, the probability and the rank of <eos> token decrease heavily at positions where it is not supposed to be. Third, the proposed regularization impacts the outcome of beam search especially when a large beam is used. The degradation of translation quality (measured in BLEU) with a large beam significantly lessens with lower oversmoothing rate, but the degradation compared to smaller beam sizes remains to exist. From these observations, we conclude that the high degree of oversmoothing is the main reason behind the degenerate case of overly probable short sequences in a neural autoregressive model.
Extreme Zero-Shot Learning for Extreme Text Classification

The eXtreme Multi-label text Classification (XMC) problem concerns finding most relevant labels for an input text instance from a large label set. However, the XMC setup faces two challenges: (1) it is not generalizable to predict unseen labels in dynamic environments, and (2) it requires a large amount of supervised (instance, label) pairs, which can be difficult to obtain for emerging domains. Recently, the generalized zero-shot XMC (GZ-XMC) setup has been studied and ZestXML is proposed accordingly to handle the unseen labels, which still requires a large number of annotated (instance, label) pairs. In this paper, we consider a more practical scenario called Extreme Zero-Shot XMC (EZ-XMC), in which no supervision is needed and merely raw text of instances and labels are accessible. Few-Shot XMC (FS-XMC), an extension to EZ-XMC with limited supervision is also investigated. To learn the semantic embeddings of instances and labels with raw text, we propose to pre-train Transformer-based encoders with self-supervised contrastive losses. Specifically, we develop a pre-training method MACLR, which thoroughly leverages the raw text with techniques including Multi-scale Adaptive Clustering, Label Regularization, and self-training with pseudo positive pairs. Experimental results on four public EZ-XMC datasets demonstrate that MACLR achieves superior performance compared to all other leading baseline methods, in particular with approximately 5-10% improvement in precision and recall on average. Moreover, we also show that our pre-trained encoder can be further improved on FS-XMC when there are a limited number of ground-truth positive pairs in training. By fine-tuning the encoder on such a few-shot subset, MACLR still outperforms other extreme classifiers significantly.
Learning Rich Representation of Keyphrases from Text

In this work, we explore how to learn task-specific language models aimed towards learning rich representation of keyphrases from text documents. We experiment with different masking strategies for pre-training transformer language models (LMs) in discriminative as well as generative settings. In the discriminative setting, we introduce a new pre-training objective - Keyphrase Boundary Infilling with Replacement (KBIR), showing large gains in performance (upto 9.26 points in F1) over SOTA, when LM pre-trained using KBIR is fine-tuned for the task of keyphrase extraction. In the generative setting, we introduce a new pre-training setup for BART - KeyBART, that reproduces the keyphrases related to the input text in the CatSeq format, instead of the denoised original input. This also led to gains in performance (upto 4.33 points in F1@M) over SOTA for keyphrase generation. Additionally, we also fine-tune the pre-trained language models on named entity recognition (NER), question answering (QA), relation extraction (RE), abstractive summarization and achieve comparable performance with that of the SOTA, showing that learning rich representation of keyphrases is indeed beneficial for many other fundamental NLP tasks.
A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
Discrete and Continous Versions of the Continuity Principle

The goal of this paper is to present a certain generalization of the classical Kontinuitätssatz of Behnke for holomorphic/meromorphic functions in terms of the lift to the envelope of holomorphy. We consider two non-equivalent formulations: "discrete" and "continuous" ones. Giving a proof of the "discrete" version we, somehow unexpectedly, construct a counterexample to the "continuous" one when convergence/continuity of analytic sets is considered in Hausdorff topology or, even in the stronger topology of currents. But we prove the "continuous" version of the Kontinuitätssatz if continuity is understood with respect to the Gromov topology. Our formulations seem to be not yet existing in the literature. A number of relevant examples and open questions is given as well.
Explainable Natural Language Processing with Matrix Product States

Jirawat Tangpanitanon, Chanatip Mangkang, Pradeep Bhadola, Yuichiro Minato, Dimitris Angelakis, Thiparat Chotibut. Despite empirical successes of recurrent neural networks (RNNs) in natural language processing (NLP), theoretical understanding of RNNs is still limited due to intrinsically complex computations in RNNs. We perform a systematic analysis of RNNs' behaviors in a ubiquitous NLP task, the sentiment analysis of movie reviews, via the mapping between a class of RNNs called recurrent arithmetic circuits (RACs) and a matrix product state (MPS). Using the von-Neumann entanglement entropy (EE) as a proxy for information propagation, we show that single-layer RACs possess a maximum information propagation capacity, reflected by the saturation of the EE. Enlarging the bond dimension of an MPS beyond the EE saturation threshold does not increase the prediction accuracies, so a minimal model that best estimates the data statistics can be constructed. Although the saturated EE is smaller than the maximum EE achievable by the area law of an MPS, our model achieves ~99% training accuracies in realistic sentiment analysis data sets. Thus, low EE alone is not a warrant against the adoption of single-layer RACs for NLP. Contrary to a common belief that long-range information propagation is the main source of RNNs' expressiveness, we show that single-layer RACs also harness high expressiveness from meaningful word vector embeddings. Our work sheds light on the phenomenology of learning in RACs and more generally on the explainability aspects of RNNs for NLP, using tools from many-body quantum physics.
Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
Classification Under Ambiguity: When Is Average-K Better Than Top-K?

When many labels are possible, choosing a single one can lead to low precision. A common alternative, referred to as top-$K$ classification, is to choose some number $K$ (commonly around 5) and to return the $K$ labels with the highest scores. Unfortunately, for unambiguous cases, $K>1$ is too many and, for very ambiguous cases, $K \leq 5$ (for example) can be too small. An alternative sensible strategy is to use an adaptive approach in which the number of labels returned varies as a function of the computed ambiguity, but must average to some particular $K$ over all the samples. We denote this alternative average-$K$ classification. This paper formally characterizes the ambiguity profile when average-$K$ classification can achieve a lower error rate than a fixed top-$K$ classification. Moreover, it provides natural estimation procedures for both the fixed-size and the adaptive classifier and proves their consistency. Finally, it reports experiments on real-world image data sets revealing the benefit of average-$K$ classification over top-$K$ in practice. Overall, when the ambiguity is known precisely, average-$K$ is never worse than top-$K$, and, in our experiments, when it is estimated, this also holds.
General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
Learning and Analyzing Generation Order for Undirected Sequence Models

Undirected neural sequence models have achieved performance competitive with the state-of-the-art directed sequence models that generate monotonically from left to right in machine translation tasks. In this work, we train a policy that learns the generation order for a pre-trained, undirected translation model via reinforcement learning. We show that the translations decoded by our learned orders achieve higher BLEU scores than the outputs decoded from left to right or decoded by the learned order from Mansimov et al. (2019) on the WMT'14 German-English translation task. On examples with a maximum source and target length of 30 from De-En, WMT'16 English-Romanian, and WMT'21 English-Chinese translation tasks, our learned order outperforms all heuristic generation orders on four out of six tasks. We next carefully analyze the learned order patterns via qualitative and quantitative analysis. We show that our policy generally follows an outer-to-inner order, predicting the left-most and right-most positions first, and then moving toward the middle while skipping less important words at the beginning. Furthermore, the policy usually predicts positions for a single syntactic constituent structure in consecutive steps. We believe our findings could provide more insights on the mechanism of undirected generation models and encourage further research in this direction. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
Saliency Grafting: Innocuous Attribution-Guided Mixup with Calibrated Label Mixing

The Mixup scheme suggests mixing a pair of samples to create an augmented training sample and has gained considerable attention recently for improving the generalizability of neural networks. A straightforward and widely used extension of Mixup is to combine with regional dropout-like methods: removing random patches from a sample and replacing it with the features from another sample. Albeit their simplicity and effectiveness, these methods are prone to create harmful samples due to their randomness. To address this issue, 'maximum saliency' strategies were recently proposed: they select only the most informative features to prevent such a phenomenon. However, they now suffer from lack of sample diversification as they always deterministically select regions with maximum saliency, injecting bias into the augmented data. In this paper, we present, a novel, yet simple Mixup-variant that captures the best of both worlds. Our idea is two-fold. By stochastically sampling the features and 'grafting' them onto another sample, our method effectively generates diverse yet meaningful samples. Its second ingredient is to produce the label of the grafted sample by mixing the labels in a saliency-calibrated fashion, which rectifies supervision misguidance introduced by the random sampling procedure. Our experiments under CIFAR, Tiny-ImageNet, and ImageNet datasets show that our scheme outperforms the current state-of-the-art augmentation strategies not only in terms of classification accuracy, but is also superior in coping under stress conditions such as data corruption and object occlusion.
UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
