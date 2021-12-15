Cross-Domain Generalization and Knowledge Transfer in Transformers Trained on Legal Data
By Jaromir Savelka, Hannes Westermann, Karim Benyekhlef
We analyze the ability of pre-trained language models to transfer knowledge among datasets annotated with different type systems and to generalize beyond the domain and dataset they were trained on. We create a meta task, over...
Understand how Horovod and Flyte, along with Spark and MPIOperator, simplify building robust distributed data pipelines. This blog is with reference to a talk titled “Efficient Data Parallel Distributed Training with Flyte, Spark & Horovod”, presented by Katrina Rogan and Ketan Umare at OSPOCon 2021, Seattle. To get...
In this paper, we present a method of building strong, explainable classifiers in the form of Boolean search rules. We developed an interactive environment called CASE (Computer Assisted Semantic Exploration) which exploits word co-occurrence to guide human annotators in selection of relevant search terms. The system seamlessly facilitates iterative evaluation and improvement of the classification rules. The process enables the human annotators to leverage the benefits of statistical information while incorporating their expert intuition into the creation of such rules. We evaluate classifiers created with our CASE system on 4 datasets, and compare the results to machine learning methods, including SKOPE rules, Random forest, Support Vector Machine, and fastText classifiers. The results drive the discussion on trade-offs between superior compactness, simplicity, and intuitiveness of the Boolean search rules versus the better performance of state-of-the-art machine learning models for text classification.
The creation of a DigitalTwin knowledge graph data model confronts the need for access to measurement data in order that the DigitalTwin can create timely performance metrics, identify promptly performance issues, and so on. However, the quantity of raw data in an Industrial IoT is staggering. A typical process manufacturing...
Continual learning (CL) learns a sequence of tasks incrementally with the goal of achieving two main objectives: overcoming catastrophic forgetting (CF) and encouraging knowledge transfer (KT) across tasks. However, most existing techniques focus only on overcoming CF and have no mechanism to encourage KT, and thus do not do well in KT. Although several papers have tried to deal with both CF and KT, our experiments show that they suffer from serious CF when the tasks do not have much shared knowledge. Another observation is that most current CL methods do not use pre-trained models, but it has been shown that such models can significantly improve the end task performance. For example, in natural language processing, fine-tuning a BERT-like pre-trained language model is one of the most effective approaches. However, for CL, this approach suffers from serious CF. An interesting question is how to make the best use of pre-trained models for CL. This paper proposes a novel model called CTR to solve these problems. Our experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of CTR.
We introduce a novel framework for the classification of functional data supported on non-linear, and possibly random, manifold domains. The motivating application is the identification of subjects with Alzheimer's disease from their cortical surface geometry and associated cortical thickness map. The proposed model is based upon a reformulation of the classification problem into a regularized multivariate functional linear regression model. This allows us to adopt a direct approach to the estimation of the most discriminant direction while controlling for its complexity with appropriate differential regularization. Our approach does not require prior estimation of the covariance structure of the functional predictors, which is computationally not feasible in our application setting. We provide a theoretical analysis of the out-of-sample prediction error of the proposed model and explore the finite sample performance in a simulation setting. We apply the proposed method to a pooled dataset from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative and the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, and are able to estimate discriminant directions that capture both cortical geometric and thickness predictive features of Alzheimer's Disease, which are consistent with the existing neuroscience literature.
Representation learning models for Knowledge Graphs (KG) have proven to be effective in encoding structural information and performing reasoning over KGs. In this paper, we propose a novel pre-training-then-fine-tuning framework for knowledge graph representation learning, in which a KG model is firstly pre-trained with triple classification task, followed by discriminative fine-tuning on specific downstream tasks such as entity type prediction and entity alignment. Drawing on the general ideas of learning deep contextualized word representations in typical pre-trained language models, we propose SCoP to learn pre-trained KG representations with structural and contextual triples of the target triple encoded. Experimental results demonstrate that fine-tuning SCoP not only outperforms results of baselines on a portfolio of downstream tasks but also avoids tedious task-specific model design and parameter training.
When a star is tidally disrupted by a supermassive black hole (BH), the gas debris is stretched into an elongated stream. The longitudinal motion of the stream follows geodesics in the Kerr spacetime and the evolution in the transverse dimensions is decoupled from the longitudinal motion. Using an approximate tidal equation, we calculate the evolution of the stream thickness along the geodesic, during which we treat the effect of nozzle shocks as a perfect bounce. Intersection occurs when the thickness exceeds the closest approach separation. This algorithm allows us to explore a wide parameter space of orbital angular momenta, inclinations, and BH spins to obtain the properties of stream intersection. We identify two collision modes, split evenly among all cases: "rear-end" collisions near the pericenter at an angle close to $0$ and "head-on" collisions far from the pericenter at an angle close to $\pi$. The intersection typically occurs between consecutive half-orbits with a delay time that spans a wide range (from months up to a decade). The intersection radius generally increases with the orbital angular momentum and depends less strongly on the inclination and BH spin. The thickness ratio of the colliding ends is of order unity. The transverse separation is a small fraction of the sum of the two thicknesses, so a large fraction of the stream is shock-heated in an offset collision. Many of the numerical results can be analytically understood in a post-Newtonian picture, where the orientation of an elliptical orbit undergoes apsidal and Lense-Thirring precessions. Instead of thickness inflation due to energy dissipation at nozzle shocks as invoked in earlier works, we find the physical reason for stream collision to be a geometric one. After the collision, we expect the gas to undergo secondary shocks and form an accretion disk, generating bright electromagnetic emission.
Cross-domain cold-start recommendation is an increasingly emerging issue for recommender systems. Existing works mainly focus on solving either cross-domain user recommendation or cold-start content recommendation. However, when a new domain evolves at its early stage, it has potential users similar to the source domain but with much fewer interactions. It is critical to learn a user's preference from the source domain and transfer it into the target domain, especially on the newly arriving contents with limited user feedback. To bridge this gap, we propose a self-trained Cross-dOmain User Preference LEarning (COUPLE) framework, targeting cold-start recommendation with various semantic tags, such as attributes of items or genres of videos. More specifically, we consider three levels of preferences, including user history, user content and user group to provide reliable recommendation. With user history represented by a domain-aware sequential model, a frequency encoder is applied to the underlying tags for user content preference learning. Then, a hierarchical memory tree with orthogonal node representation is proposed to further generalize user group preference across domains. The whole framework updates in a contrastive way with a First-In-First-Out (FIFO) queue to obtain more distinctive representations. Extensive experiments on two datasets demonstrate the efficiency of COUPLE in both user and content cold-start situations. By deploying an online A/B test for a week, we show that the Click-Through-Rate (CTR) of COUPLE is superior to other baselines used on Taobao APP. Now the method is serving online for the cross-domain cold micro-video recommendation.
Long-standing data sparsity and cold-start constitute thorny and perplexing problems for the recommendation systems. Cross-domain recommendation as a domain adaptation framework has been utilized to efficiently address these challenging issues, by exploiting information from multiple domains. In this study, an item-level relevance cross-domain recommendation task is explored, where two related domains, that is, the source and the target domain contain common items without sharing sensitive information regarding the users' behavior, and thus avoiding the leak of user privacy. In light of this scenario, two novel coupled autoencoder-based deep learning methods are proposed for cross-domain recommendation. The first method aims to simultaneously learn a pair of autoencoders in order to reveal the intrinsic representations of the items in the source and target domains, along with a coupled mapping function to model the non-linear relationships between these representations, thus transferring beneficial information from the source to the target domain. The second method is derived based on a new joint regularized optimization problem, which employs two autoencoders to generate in a deep and non-linear manner the user and item-latent factors, while at the same time a data-driven function is learnt to map the item-latent factors across domains. Extensive numerical experiments on two publicly available benchmark datasets are conducted illustrating the superior performance of our proposed methods compared to several state-of-the-art cross-domain recommendation frameworks.
Recently, vision Transformers (ViTs) are developing rapidly and starting to challenge the domination of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) in the realm of computer vision (CV). With the general-purpose Transformer architecture for replacing the hard-coded inductive biases of convolution, ViTs have surpassed CNNs, especially in data-sufficient circumstances. However, ViTs are prone to over-fit on small datasets and thus rely on large-scale pre-training, which expends enormous time. In this paper, we strive to liberate ViTs from pre-training by introducing CNNs' inductive biases back to ViTs while preserving their network architectures for higher upper bound and setting up more suitable optimization objectives. To begin with, an agent CNN is designed based on the given ViT with inductive biases. Then a bootstrapping training algorithm is proposed to jointly optimize the agent and ViT with weight sharing, during which the ViT learns inductive biases from the intermediate features of the agent. Extensive experiments on CIFAR-10/100 and ImageNet-1k with limited training data have shown encouraging results that the inductive biases help ViTs converge significantly faster and outperform conventional CNNs with even fewer parameters.
Eighteen months ago, the future looked uncertain due to a weakened economy and potential job losses on the horizon. Fast-forward to today and businesses are losing workers in droves. But not due to those initial fears—these are voluntary resignations. During this ‘Great Resignation’ one thing is clear: businesses aren’t doing...
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
The task of identifying the author of a text spans several decades and was tackled using linguistics, statistics, and, more recently, machine learning. Inspired by the impressive performance gains across a broad range of natural language processing tasks and by the recent availability of the PAN large-scale authorship dataset, we first study the effectiveness of several BERT-like transformers for the task of authorship verification. Such models prove to achieve very high scores consistently. Next, we empirically show that they focus on topical clues rather than on author writing style characteristics, taking advantage of existing biases in the dataset. To address this problem, we provide new splits for PAN-2020, where training and test data are sampled from disjoint topics or authors. Finally, we introduce DarkReddit, a dataset with a different input data distribution. We further use it to analyze the domain generalization performance of models in a low-data regime and how performance varies when using the proposed PAN-2020 splits for fine-tuning. We show that those splits can enhance the models' capability to transfer knowledge over a new, significantly different dataset.
Data-free knowledge distillation (DFKD) has recently been attracting increasing attention from research communities, attributed to its capability to compress a model only using synthetic data. Despite the encouraging results achieved, state-of-the-art DFKD methods still suffer from the inefficiency of data synthesis, making the data-free training process extremely time-consuming and thus inapplicable for large-scale tasks. In this work, we introduce an efficacious scheme, termed as FastDFKD, that allows us to accelerate DFKD by a factor of orders of magnitude. At the heart of our approach is a novel strategy to reuse the shared common features in training data so as to synthesize different data instances. Unlike prior methods that optimize a set of data independently, we propose to learn a meta-synthesizer that seeks common features as the initialization for the fast data synthesis. As a result, FastDFKD achieves data synthesis within only a few steps, significantly enhancing the efficiency of data-free training. Experiments over CIFAR, NYUv2, and ImageNet demonstrate that the proposed FastDFKD achieves 10$\times$ and even 100$\times$ acceleration while preserving performances on par with state of the art.
Jaromir Savelka, Hannes Westermann, Karim Benyekhlef, Charlotte S. Alexander, Jayla C. Grant, David Restrepo Amariles, Rajaa El Hamdani, Sébastien Meeùs, Michał Araszkiewicz, Kevin D. Ashley, Alexandra Ashley, Karl Branting, Mattia Falduti, Matthias Grabmair, Jakub Harašta, Tereza Novotná, Elizabeth Tippett, Shiwanni Johnson. In this paper, we...
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
Video anomaly detection aims to identify abnormal events that occurred in videos. Since anomalous events are relatively rare, it is not feasible to collect a balanced dataset and train a binary classifier to solve the task. Thus, most previous approaches learn only from normal videos using unsupervised or semi-supervised methods. Obviously, they are limited in capturing and utilizing discriminative abnormal characteristics, which leads to compromised anomaly detection performance. In this paper, to address this issue, we propose a new learning paradigm by making full use of both normal and abnormal videos for video anomaly detection. In particular, we formulate a new learning task: cross-domain few-shot anomaly detection, which can transfer knowledge learned from numerous videos in the source domain to help solve few-shot abnormality detection in the target domain. Concretely, we leverage self-supervised training on the target normal videos to reduce the domain gap and devise a meta context perception module to explore the video context of the event in the few-shot setting. Our experiments show that our method significantly outperforms baseline methods on DoTA and UCF-Crime datasets, and the new task contributes to a more practical training paradigm for anomaly detection.
Recently, there has been an increasing interest in models that generate natural language explanations (NLEs) for their decisions. However, training a model to provide NLEs requires the acquisition of task-specific NLEs, which is time- and resource-consuming. A potential solution is the out-of-domain transfer of NLEs from a domain with a large number of NLEs to a domain with scarce NLEs but potentially a large number of labels, via few-shot transfer learning. In this work, we introduce three vanilla approaches for few-shot transfer learning of NLEs for the case of few NLEs but abundant labels, along with an adaptation of an existing vanilla fine-tuning approach. We transfer explainability from the natural language inference domain, where a large dataset of human-written NLEs exists (e-SNLI), to the domains of (1) hard cases of pronoun resolution, where we introduce a small dataset of NLEs on top of the WinoGrande dataset (small-e-WinoGrande), and (2) commonsense validation (ComVE). Our results demonstrate that the transfer of NLEs outperforms the single-task methods, and establish the best strategies out of the four identified training regimes. We also investigate the scalability of the best methods, both in terms of training data and model size.
